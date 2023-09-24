Jets vs. Patriots Injury Report — Week 3
Entering this week's action, the New York Jets (1-1) have nine players currently listed on the injury report as they meet the New England Patriots (0-2) on Sunday, September 24 at MetLife Stadium, with kick-off at 1:00 PM .
The Jets' most recent game finished in a 30-10 loss to the Dallas Cowboys.
The Patriots faced the Miami Dolphins in their last outing, losing 24-17.
New York Jets Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Breece Hall
|RB
|Knee
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Greg Zuerlein
|K
|Groin
|Questionable
|Wes Schweitzer
|OL
|Concussion
|Out
|Michael Carter II
|CB
|Elbow
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Tony Adams
|S
|Hamstring
|Out
|John Franklin-Myers
|DL
|Hip
|Questionable
|Quincy Williams
|LB
|Knee
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Duane Brown
|OT
|Shoulder
|Out
|Mekhi Becton
|OT
|Knee
|Limited Participation In Practice
New England Patriots Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Cole Strange
|OL
|Knee
|Questionable
|Michael Onwenu
|OL
|Ankle
|Questionable
|Jonathan Jones
|DB
|Ankle
|Out
|Christian Barmore
|DL
|Knee
|Questionable
|Davon Godchaux
|DL
|Nir - personal
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Sidy Sow
|OL
|Concussion
|Out
Jets vs. Patriots Game Info
- When: Sunday, September 24, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey
- TV Info: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Jets Season Insights (2022)
- The Jets ranked 25th in total offense this year (318.2 yards per game), but they really clicked on the defensive side of the ball, ranking fourth-best in the NFL with 311.1 yards allowed per game.
- While New York ranked fourth-worst in the NFL in scoring offense with 17.4 points per game last season, it was a different situation on the other side of the ball, as it ranked fourth-best (18.6 points per game allowed).
- The Jets owned the 15th-ranked offense last season in terms of passing yards (219 passing yards per game), and they were more effective on defense, ranking third-best with only 189.4 passing yards allowed per game.
- New York totaled 99.2 rushing yards per game offensively last year (25th in NFL), and it allowed 121.6 rushing yards per game (16th) on defense.
- With 16 forced turnovers (29th in NFL) against 23 turnovers committed (17th in NFL), the Jets' -7 turnover margin was the fifth-worst in the NFL last season.
Jets vs. Patriots Betting Info
- Spread Favorite: Patriots (-2.5)
- Moneyline: Patriots (-150), Jets (+125)
- Total: 36 points
