Entering this week's action, the New York Jets (1-1) have nine players currently listed on the injury report as they meet the New England Patriots (0-2) on Sunday, September 24 at MetLife Stadium, with kick-off at 1:00 PM .

The Jets' most recent game finished in a 30-10 loss to the Dallas Cowboys.

The Patriots faced the Miami Dolphins in their last outing, losing 24-17.

New York Jets Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Breece Hall RB Knee Limited Participation In Practice Greg Zuerlein K Groin Questionable Wes Schweitzer OL Concussion Out Michael Carter II CB Elbow Limited Participation In Practice Tony Adams S Hamstring Out John Franklin-Myers DL Hip Questionable Quincy Williams LB Knee Limited Participation In Practice Duane Brown OT Shoulder Out Mekhi Becton OT Knee Limited Participation In Practice

New England Patriots Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Cole Strange OL Knee Questionable Michael Onwenu OL Ankle Questionable Jonathan Jones DB Ankle Out Christian Barmore DL Knee Questionable Davon Godchaux DL Nir - personal Did Not Participate In Practice Sidy Sow OL Concussion Out

Jets vs. Patriots Game Info

When: Sunday, September 24, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, September 24, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey

MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey TV Info: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Jets Season Insights (2022)

The Jets ranked 25th in total offense this year (318.2 yards per game), but they really clicked on the defensive side of the ball, ranking fourth-best in the NFL with 311.1 yards allowed per game.

While New York ranked fourth-worst in the NFL in scoring offense with 17.4 points per game last season, it was a different situation on the other side of the ball, as it ranked fourth-best (18.6 points per game allowed).

The Jets owned the 15th-ranked offense last season in terms of passing yards (219 passing yards per game), and they were more effective on defense, ranking third-best with only 189.4 passing yards allowed per game.

New York totaled 99.2 rushing yards per game offensively last year (25th in NFL), and it allowed 121.6 rushing yards per game (16th) on defense.

With 16 forced turnovers (29th in NFL) against 23 turnovers committed (17th in NFL), the Jets' -7 turnover margin was the fifth-worst in the NFL last season.

Jets vs. Patriots Betting Info

Spread Favorite: Patriots (-2.5)

Patriots (-2.5) Moneyline: Patriots (-150), Jets (+125)

Patriots (-150), Jets (+125) Total: 36 points

