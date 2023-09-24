AFC East opponents meet when the New England Patriots (0-2) and the New York Jets (1-1) play on Sunday, September 24, 2023 at MetLife Stadium.

How to Watch Patriots vs. Jets

When: Sunday, September 24, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, September 24, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey

MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey TV: CBS

Jets Insights (2022)

The Jets put up three fewer points per game (17.4) than the Patriots surrendered (20.4) last season.

The Jets racked up just 3.8 fewer yards per game (318.2) than the Patriots gave up (322) per contest last season.

New York rushed for 99.2 yards per game last year, just 6.3 fewer yards than the 105.5 New England allowed per outing.

The Jets turned the ball over 23 times last year, seven fewer times than the Patriots forced turnovers (30).

Jets Home Performance (2022)

The Jets scored 18.6 points per game at home (1.2 more than overall) last year, and allowed 19.5 at home (0.9 more than overall).

The Jets accumulated more yards at home (344.6 per game) than they did overall (318.2), but they also gave up more (315 per game) than overall (311.1).

New York accumulated more passing yards at home (245.5 per game) than it did overall (219), but it also gave up more (201.1 per game) than overall (189.4).

The Jets picked up 99.1 rushing yards per game at home (0.1 fewer than overall), and conceded 113.9 rushing yards at home (7.7 fewer than overall).

The Jets converted 36.7% of third downs at home (2.1% more than overall), and conceded on 40.4% at home (2.3% more than overall).

Jets Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 9/11/2023 Buffalo W 22-16 ABC/ESPN 9/17/2023 at Dallas L 30-10 CBS 9/24/2023 New England - CBS 10/1/2023 Kansas City - NBC 10/8/2023 at Denver - CBS 10/15/2023 Philadelphia - FOX

