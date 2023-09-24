The New England Patriots (0-2) hit the road for an AFC East showdown against the New York Jets (1-1) on Sunday, September 24, 2023 at MetLife Stadium.

Here's a look at the betting insights and trends for the Patriots and the Jets.

Jets vs. Patriots Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, September 24, 2023

Sunday, September 24, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Channel: CBS

CBS City: East Rutherford, New Jersey

East Rutherford, New Jersey Venue: MetLife Stadium

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Patriots 2.5 36.5 -150 +125

Jets vs. Patriots Betting Records & Stats

New York Jets

The Jets played 10 games last season that went over 36.5 combined points scored.

New York's outings last year had a 41.6-point average over/under, 5.1 more points than this game's total.

The Jets covered the spread eight times in 17 games last year.

The Jets were underdogs in 12 games last season and won five (41.7%) of those contests.

New York entered 11 games last season as the underdog by +125 or more and were 5-6 in those contests.

New England Patriots

Patriots games last season went over this contest's total of 36.5 points 11 times.

New England had an average total of 42.5 in its contests last season, six more points than the over/under for this game.

The Patriots had seven wins in 17 games against the spread last year.

The Patriots finished 7-1 in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite last season (winning 87.5% of those games).

When playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -150 or shorter, New England had a record of 6-1 (85.7%).

Patriots vs. Jets Over/Under Stats

Points Scored (PG) Points Scored NFL Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed NFL Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Patriots 21.4 17 20.4 11 42.5 11 Jets 17.4 29 18.6 4 41.6 10

Jets Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 41.6 42.5 40.7 Implied Team Total AVG 23.4 24.1 22.8 ATS Record 8-9-0 3-5-0 5-4-0 Over/Under Record 5-12-0 2-6-0 3-6-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 2-3 1-2 1-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 5-7 2-3 3-4

Patriots Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 42.5 42.1 42.8 Implied Team Total AVG 23.4 23.1 23.7 ATS Record 7-8-1 3-4-0 4-4-1 Over/Under Record 8-9-0 3-5-0 5-4-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 7-1 4-1 3-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-8 0-3 1-5

