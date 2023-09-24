Jets vs. Patriots: Promo Codes, Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 4:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The New England Patriots (0-2) hit the road for an AFC East showdown against the New York Jets (1-1) on Sunday, September 24, 2023 at MetLife Stadium.
Here's a look at the betting insights and trends for the Patriots and the Jets.
Jets vs. Patriots Odds & Info
- Date: Sunday, September 24, 2023
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Channel: CBS
- City: East Rutherford, New Jersey
- Venue: MetLife Stadium
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Patriots
|2.5
|36.5
|-150
|+125
Jets vs. Patriots Betting Records & Stats
New York Jets
- The Jets played 10 games last season that went over 36.5 combined points scored.
- New York's outings last year had a 41.6-point average over/under, 5.1 more points than this game's total.
- The Jets covered the spread eight times in 17 games last year.
- The Jets were underdogs in 12 games last season and won five (41.7%) of those contests.
- New York entered 11 games last season as the underdog by +125 or more and were 5-6 in those contests.
New England Patriots
- Patriots games last season went over this contest's total of 36.5 points 11 times.
- New England had an average total of 42.5 in its contests last season, six more points than the over/under for this game.
- The Patriots had seven wins in 17 games against the spread last year.
- The Patriots finished 7-1 in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite last season (winning 87.5% of those games).
- When playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -150 or shorter, New England had a record of 6-1 (85.7%).
Patriots vs. Jets Over/Under Stats
|Points Scored (PG)
|Points Scored NFL Rank
|Points Allowed (PG)
|Points Allowed NFL Rank
|Average Total
|Games Over Current Total
|Patriots
|21.4
|17
|20.4
|11
|42.5
|11
|Jets
|17.4
|29
|18.6
|4
|41.6
|10
Jets Betting Splits
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|41.6
|42.5
|40.7
|Implied Team Total AVG
|23.4
|24.1
|22.8
|ATS Record
|8-9-0
|3-5-0
|5-4-0
|Over/Under Record
|5-12-0
|2-6-0
|3-6-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|2-3
|1-2
|1-1
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|5-7
|2-3
|3-4
Patriots Betting Splits
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|42.5
|42.1
|42.8
|Implied Team Total AVG
|23.4
|23.1
|23.7
|ATS Record
|7-8-1
|3-4-0
|4-4-1
|Over/Under Record
|8-9-0
|3-5-0
|5-4-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|7-1
|4-1
|3-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|1-8
|0-3
|1-5
