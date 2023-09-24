In the quarterfinals of the Chengdu Open on Sunday, Jordan Thompson (ranked No. 56) faces Roman Safiullin (No. 55).

Compared to the underdog Thompson (-105), Safiullin is the favorite (-120) to get to the femifinals.

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Jordan Thompson vs. Roman Safiullin Match Information

Tournament: The Chengdu Open

The Chengdu Open Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Date: Sunday, September 24

Sunday, September 24 Venue: Sichuan International Tennis Center

Sichuan International Tennis Center Location: Chengdu, China

Chengdu, China Court Surface: Hard

Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Jordan Thompson vs. Roman Safiullin Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Roman Safiullin has a 54.5% chance to win.

Jordan Thompson Roman Safiullin -105 Odds to Win Match -120 +800 Odds to Win Tournament +500 51.2% Implied Prob. to Win Match 54.5% 11.1% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 16.7% 49.9 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 50.1

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Jordan Thompson vs. Roman Safiullin Trends and Insights

By beating No. 52-ranked Dusan Lajovic 6-1, 7-6 on Friday, Thompson reached the quarterfinals.

Safiullin was victorious 6-3, 6-3 versus Daniel Evans in the Round of 16 on Friday.

Through 47 matches over the past 12 months (across all court types), Thompson has played 24.0 games per match (22.9 in best-of-three matches) and won 52.7% of them.

Thompson has played 23.0 games per match (22.9 in best-of-three matches) in his 30 matches on hard courts over the past 12 months.

Safiullin is averaging 25.1 games per match (22.9 in best-of-three matches) in his 51 matches played in the past year across all court types, winning 52.7% of those games.

On hard courts, Safiullin has played 26 matches and averaged 25.2 games per match (23.7 in best-of-three matches) and 9.5 games per set.

Thompson and Safiullin have played once dating back to 2015, in the Adelaide International 2 qualifying round. Thompson claimed victory in that match 6-4, 6-4.

Thompson and Safiullin have played two total sets, with Thompson winning two of them and Safiullin zero.

Thompson has taken 12 games (60.0% win rate) versus Safiullin, who has secured eight games.

Safiullin and Thompson have played one time, and they have averaged 20.0 games and 2.0 sets per match.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.