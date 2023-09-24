In the quarterfinals of the Zhuhai Championships on Sunday, Karen Khachanov (ranked No. 15) meets Mackenzie McDonald (No. 39).

Compared to the underdog McDonald (-110), Khachanov is favored (-115) to advance to the femifinals.

Karen Khachanov vs. Mackenzie McDonald Match Information

Tournament: The Zhuhai Championships

The Zhuhai Championships Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Date: Sunday, September 24

Sunday, September 24 Venue: Hengqin International Tennis Center Zhuhai

Hengqin International Tennis Center Zhuhai Location: Zhuhai, China

Zhuhai, China Court Surface: Hard

Karen Khachanov vs. Mackenzie McDonald Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Karen Khachanov has a 53.5% chance to win.

Karen Khachanov Mackenzie McDonald -115 Odds to Win Match -110 +500 Odds to Win Tournament +600 53.5% Implied Prob. to Win Match 52.4% 16.7% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 14.3% 50.7 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 49.3

Karen Khachanov vs. Mackenzie McDonald Trends and Insights

In the Round of 16 on Friday, Khachanov defeated Alex Bolt 6-4, 6-4.

In the Round of 16 on Friday, McDonald beat No. 186-ranked Kimmer Coppejans, winning 4-6, 6-3, 6-2.

Through 45 matches over the past year (across all court types), Khachanov has played 25.2 games per match (21.9 in best-of-three matches) and won 53.6% of them.

Khachanov has played 29 matches on hard courts over the past year, and 24.1 games per match (21.3 in best-of-three matches).

McDonald has averaged 23.6 games per match (21.9 in best-of-three matches) in his 64 matches played in the past year across all court types, while winning 51.4% of the games.

McDonald has played 46 matches on hard courts in the past year, and has averaged 23.1 games per match (21.4 in best-of-three matches) and 10.1 games per set while winning 52.5% of games.

In three head-to-head matches dating back to 2015, Khachanov holds a 3-0 record against McDonald. Their most recent meeting, at the Qatar ExxonMobil Open on February 14, 2022, was taken by Khachanov 7-6, 6-3.

In eight total sets against each other, Khachanov has clinched seven, while McDonald has claimed one.

Khachanov has beaten McDonald in 48 of 86 total games between them, good for a 55.8% winning percentage.

McDonald and Khachanov have squared off three times, and they have averaged 28.7 games and 2.7 sets per match.

