Kayla Day vs. Moyuka Uchijima: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | WTA Tokyo, Japan Women Singles 2023
In the Round of 32 of the WTA Tokyo, Japan Women Singles 2023 on Sunday, Kayla Day (ranked No. 96) meets Moyuka Uchijima (No. 173).
Day has -150 odds to win a spot in the Round of 16 over Uchijima (+115).
Kayla Day vs. Moyuka Uchijima Match Information
- Tournament: The WTA Tokyo, Japan Women Singles 2023
- Round: Round of 32
- Date: Sunday, September 24
- Venue: Ariake Tennis Forest Park Ariake Colesseum
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- Court Surface: Hard
Kayla Day vs. Moyuka Uchijima Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Kayla Day has a 60.0% chance to win.
|Kayla Day
|Moyuka Uchijima
|-150
|Odds to Win Match
|+115
|60.0%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|46.5%
|52.1
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|47.9
Kayla Day vs. Moyuka Uchijima Trends and Insights
- Day is coming off a defeat at the hands of No. 68-ranked Maria Camila Osorio Serrano, 7-5, 4-6, 3-6, in the qualifying round at the San Diego Open.
- In her last match on September 20, 2023, Uchijima lost 3-6, 3-6 against Lucia Bronzetti in the Round of 16 of the WTA Guangzhou, China Women Singles 2023.
- Day has played 21.8 games per match in her 24 matches over the past year (across all court surfaces).
- Day has played 22.2 games per match in her 13 matches on hard courts over the past year.
- Uchijima has played 26 matches in the past year across all court types, averaging 20.8 games per match and winning 50.4% of those games.
- Through 19 matches on hard courts in the past year, Uchijima has averaged 20.6 games per match and 8.9 games per set, winning 51.5% of those games.
- Day and Uchijima have met once dating back to 2015, in the Concord qualifying round. Day claimed victory in that matchup 6-3, 4-6, 6-0.
- In three total sets against each other, Day has won two, while Uchijima has claimed one.
- Day has bettered Uchijima in 16 of 25 total games between them, good for a 64.0% winning percentage.
- Uchijima and Day have played one time, and they have averaged 25 games and three sets per match.
