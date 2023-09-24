In the Round of 32 of the WTA Tokyo, Japan Women Singles 2023 on Sunday, Kayla Day (ranked No. 96) meets Moyuka Uchijima (No. 173).

Day has -150 odds to win a spot in the Round of 16 over Uchijima (+115).

Kayla Day vs. Moyuka Uchijima Match Information

Tournament: The WTA Tokyo, Japan Women Singles 2023

The WTA Tokyo, Japan Women Singles 2023 Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Sunday, September 24

Sunday, September 24 Venue: Ariake Tennis Forest Park Ariake Colesseum

Ariake Tennis Forest Park Ariake Colesseum Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan Court Surface: Hard

Kayla Day vs. Moyuka Uchijima Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Kayla Day has a 60.0% chance to win.

Kayla Day Moyuka Uchijima -150 Odds to Win Match +115 60.0% Implied Prob. to Win Match 46.5% 52.1 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 47.9

Kayla Day vs. Moyuka Uchijima Trends and Insights

Day is coming off a defeat at the hands of No. 68-ranked Maria Camila Osorio Serrano, 7-5, 4-6, 3-6, in the qualifying round at the San Diego Open.

In her last match on September 20, 2023, Uchijima lost 3-6, 3-6 against Lucia Bronzetti in the Round of 16 of the WTA Guangzhou, China Women Singles 2023.

Day has played 21.8 games per match in her 24 matches over the past year (across all court surfaces).

Day has played 22.2 games per match in her 13 matches on hard courts over the past year.

Uchijima has played 26 matches in the past year across all court types, averaging 20.8 games per match and winning 50.4% of those games.

Through 19 matches on hard courts in the past year, Uchijima has averaged 20.6 games per match and 8.9 games per set, winning 51.5% of those games.

Day and Uchijima have met once dating back to 2015, in the Concord qualifying round. Day claimed victory in that matchup 6-3, 4-6, 6-0.

In three total sets against each other, Day has won two, while Uchijima has claimed one.

Day has bettered Uchijima in 16 of 25 total games between them, good for a 64.0% winning percentage.

Uchijima and Day have played one time, and they have averaged 25 games and three sets per match.

