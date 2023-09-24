The New York Liberty will host the Connecticut Sun in Game 1 of the WNBA playoffs semifinals.

Rep your team with officially licensed Liberty gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Liberty vs. Sun Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, September 24, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, September 24, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York TV: ESPN

ESPN Favorite: Liberty (-7.5)

Liberty (-7.5) Over/Under: 162.5

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on the Liberty or Sun with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use our link for the best new user offer, no promo code required!

Liberty vs. Sun Score Prediction

Prediction: Liberty 86 Sun 79

Spread & Total Prediction for Liberty vs. Sun

Pick ATS: Sun (+7.5)

Sun (+7.5) Pick OU: Over (162.5)

Liberty vs. Sun Spread & Total Insights

New York has won 86.5% of its games this season as a moneyline favorite (32-5).

In games they have played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -350 or shorter, the Liberty have a 26-4 record (winning 86.7% of their games).

Against the spread, New York is 19-21-0 this year.

Against the spread as 7.5-point favorites or more, the Liberty are 15-16.

New York has seen 23 of its 40 games hit the over.

The average total in Liberty contests this year is 169.8, 7.3 more points than this game's over/under.

Watch live WNBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Liberty Performance Insights

The Liberty are surrendering 80.6 points per game this season (fourth-ranked in WNBA), but they've really shined offensively, posting 89.2 points per contest (second-best).

New York is thriving in terms of rebounding, as it ranks second-best in the league in rebounds (37.9 per game) and third-best in rebounds allowed (33 per contest).

The Liberty, who rank seventh in the league with 13.5 turnovers per game, are forcing 11.8 turnovers per contest, which is worst in the WNBA.

The Liberty have been getting things done when it comes to three-point shooting this season, ranking best in the WNBA in treys per game (11.1) and best in three-point percentage (37.4%).

The Liberty are fifth in the WNBA with 7.5 threes allowed per game this season. Meanwhile, they rank fifth with a 34.1% shooting percentage allowed from three-point land.

In terms of shot breakdown, New York has taken 57.6% two-pointers (accounting for 65.5% of the team's baskets) and 42.4% three-pointers (34.5%).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.