The New York Liberty and Connecticut Sun are meeting in the WNBA playoffs semifinals, with Game 1 on tap.

In this article, you will take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Liberty vs. Sun matchup.

Liberty vs. Sun Game Info

  • Game Day: Sunday, September 24, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN
  • Location: Brooklyn, New York
  • Arena: Barclays Center

Liberty vs. Sun Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup listed on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Liberty Moneyline Sun Moneyline
BetMGM Liberty (-8.5) 163.5 -350 +260 Bet on this game with BetMGM
PointsBet Liberty (-8.5) 162.5 -375 +260 Bet on this game with PointsBet

Liberty vs. Sun Betting Trends

  • The Liberty have put together a 19-21-0 ATS record so far this year.
  • The Sun have put together a 22-19-0 record against the spread this season.
  • New York has been favored by 8.5 points or more 27 times this season, and covered the spread in 13 of those contests.
  • Connecticut has been an underdog by 8.5 points or more this season twice, and failed to cover both times.
  • The Liberty and their opponents have combined to go over the point total 23 out of 40 times this season.
  • Sun games have gone over the point total 23 out of 41 times this year.

