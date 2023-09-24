No. 84-ranked Nadia Podoroska will face No. 88 Xiyu Wang in the WTA Ningbo, China Women Singles 2023 Round of 32 on Sunday, September 24.

With -350 odds, Wang is the favorite against Podoroska (+260) for this match.

Nadia Podoroska vs. Xiyu Wang Match Information

Tournament: The WTA Ningbo, China Women Singles 2023

The WTA Ningbo, China Women Singles 2023 Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Sunday, September 24

Sunday, September 24 Venue: Ningbo Tennis Center

Ningbo Tennis Center Location: Ningbo, China

Ningbo, China Court Surface: Hard

Nadia Podoroska vs. Xiyu Wang Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Xiyu Wang has a 77.8% chance to win.

Nadia Podoroska Xiyu Wang +260 Odds to Win Match -350 27.8% Implied Prob. to Win Match 77.8% 39.6 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 60.4

Nadia Podoroska vs. Xiyu Wang Trends and Insights

Podoroska is coming off a defeat to No. 88-ranked Wang, 3-6, 3-6, in the Round of 32 at the WTA Guangzhou, China Women Singles 2023.

On September 23, 2023, Wang won her last match, 6-0, 6-2, over Magda Linette in the finals of the WTA Guangzhou, China Women Singles 2023.

In her 27 matches over the past year across all court surfaces, Podoroska has played an average of 20.4 games.

In her 10 matches on hard courts over the past year, Podoroska has played an average of 19.2 games.

In her 50 matches in the past year across all court surfaces, Wang is averaging 23.2 games per match and winning 51.5% of those games.

Wang has played 32 matches on hard courts in the past year, and has averaged 23.1 games per match and 9.7 games per set while winning 51.6% of games.

In the one match between Podoroska and Wang dating back to 2015, in the WTA Guangzhou, China Women Singles 2023 Round of 32, Wang came out on top 6-3, 6-3.

In terms of sets, Wang has taken two versus Podoroska (100.0%), while Podoroska has claimed zero.

Wang has beaten Podoroska in 12 of 18 total games between them, good for a 66.7% winning percentage.

In their one match against each other, Podoroska and Wang are averaging 18 games and two sets.

