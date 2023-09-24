Sabrina Ionescu will lead the New York Liberty (32-8) into a home game against the Connecticut Sun (27-13) at Barclays Center on Sunday, with the opening tip at 1:00 PM ET.

New York enters this contest following a 90-85 win over Washington. The Liberty's leading scorer was Breanna Stewart, who finished with 27 points, nine rebounds, two steals and three blocks. Connecticut is coming into this game having beat Minnesota 90-75 in their last outing. Alyssa Thomas led the team with 28 points, six rebounds and 12 assists.

Liberty vs. Sun Game Time and Info

Who's the favorite?: Liberty (-350 to win)

Liberty (-350 to win) Who's the underdog?: Sun (+260 to win)

Sun (+260 to win) What's the spread?: Liberty (-8.5)

Liberty (-8.5) What's the over/under?: 163.5

163.5 When: Sunday, September 24, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, September 24, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York TV: ESPN

Liberty Season Stats

The Liberty are surrendering 80.6 points per game this season (fourth-ranked in WNBA), but they've really thrived offensively, scoring 89.2 points per contest (second-best).

New York is thriving when it comes to rebounding, as it ranks second-best in the league in boards (37.9 per game) and third-best in boards allowed (33 per contest).

The Liberty have been one of the top teams in the league in terms of assists, as they are averaging 24.1 per game (best in WNBA).

New York, who ranks seventh in the league with 13.5 turnovers per game, is forcing 11.8 turnovers per contest, which is worst in the WNBA.

The Liberty are thriving in terms of three-point shooting, as they rank best in the league in treys (11.1 per game) and best in shooting percentage from beyond the arc (37.4%).

New York is giving up 7.5 threes per game (fifth-ranked in WNBA) this year, while allowing a 34.1% three-point percentage (fifth-ranked).

Liberty Home/Away Splits

The Liberty have been better offensively at home, where they average 90 points per game, compared to on the road, where they average 88.5 per game. Defensively, they are slightly worse at home, where they give up 81.2 points per game, versus playing on the road, where they let opponents to average 79.9 per game.

In home games, New York averages exactly the same number of rebounds as on the road (37.9), while it lets its opponents grab 0.6 fewer boards in home games than in road games (32.7 at home, 33.3 on the road).

The Liberty average 24.7 assists per home contest, 1.1 more than their average on the road in 2023 (23.6). The 2023 WNBA campaign has seen New York turn the ball over more at home (13.9 per game) than on the road (13.2). It has forced fewer turnovers at home (11.8 per game) than on the road (11.9).

The Liberty make 1.1 more three-pointers when playing at home (11.7 per game) than on the road (10.6). They also shoot a better percentage at home (38.6% in home games compared to 36.2% on the road).

This year, New York is averaging 7.8 three-pointers conceded per game at home and 7.1 on the road (allowing 34.4% shooting from deep in home games compared to 33.8% on the road).

Liberty Moneyline and ATS Records

The Liberty have won 86.5% of the games this season when they were favored on the moneyline (32-5).

The Liberty are 26-4 (winning 86.7% of their games) when they have played as a moneyline favorite of -350 or shorter.

New York has 19 wins in 40 games against the spread this year.

New York has an ATS record of 13-14 as 8.5-point favorites or greater.

Based on this game's moneyline, the Liberty have an implied win probability of 77.8%.

