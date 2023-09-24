In the WTA Ningbo, China Women Singles 2023 Round of 32 on Sunday, we have a matchup featuring No. 98-ranked Diane Parry against No. 7 Ons Jabeur.

In the Round of 32, Jabeur is favored over Parry, with -800 odds against the underdog's +500.

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Ons Jabeur vs. Diane Parry Match Information

Tournament: The WTA Ningbo, China Women Singles 2023

The WTA Ningbo, China Women Singles 2023 Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Sunday, September 24

Sunday, September 24 Venue: Ningbo Tennis Center

Ningbo Tennis Center Location: Ningbo, China

Ningbo, China Court Surface: Hard

Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Ons Jabeur vs. Diane Parry Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Ons Jabeur has an 88.9% chance to win.

Ons Jabeur Diane Parry -800 Odds to Win Match +500 88.9% Implied Prob. to Win Match 16.7% 65.1 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 34.9

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Ons Jabeur vs. Diane Parry Trends and Insights

In the Round of 16 of the Abierto Guadalajara on September 20, 2023 (her most recent match), Jabeur was defeated by Martina Trevisan 7-6, 5-7, 3-6.

In her last match in the Round of 32 of the WTA Guangzhou, China Women Singles 2023, Parry lost 2-6, 2-6 versus Greet Minnen.

Through 42 matches over the past 12 months (across all court surfaces), Jabeur has played 21.7 games per match and won 54.6% of them.

In her 18 matches on hard courts over the past 12 months, Jabeur has played an average of 23.8 games.

In the past year, Parry has played 31 total matches (across all court types), winning 45.8% of the games. She averages 20.9 games per match and 9.3 games per set.

Through 19 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months, Parry has averaged 18.6 games per match and 9.1 games per set, winning 41.5% of those games.

On July 1, 2022, Jabeur and Parry played in the Wimbledon Round of 32. Jabeur took home the victory 6-2, 6-3.

In two sets between Jabeur and Parry, Jabeur has yet to lose one.

Jabeur and Parry have squared off in 17 total games, with Jabeur winning 12 and Parry claiming five.

Parry and Jabeur have matched up one time, and they have averaged 17 games and two sets per match.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.