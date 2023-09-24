The New England Patriots (0-2) hit the road for an AFC East showdown against the New York Jets (1-1) on Sunday, September 24, 2023 at MetLife Stadium, so check out our best bets.

When is Patriots vs. Jets?

  • Game Date: Sunday, September 24, 2023
  • Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • TV: CBS
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Best Moneyline Bet

  • Prediction: New York 25 - New England 16
  • Looking at this matchup's moneyline, the Patriots' implied win probability is 59.7%.
  • The Patriots won seven of the eight games they were the moneyline favorite last season (87.5%).
  • New England had a record of 5-1 when it played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -148 or shorter (83.3%).
  • Last season, the Jets were the underdog 12 times and won five, or 41.7%, of those games.
  • New York had a record of 5-7, a 41.7% win rate, when it was set as an underdog of +124 or more by sportsbooks last season.

Against the Spread Pick

  • Pick ATS: New York (+3)
  • The Patriots' record against the spread last season was 7-9-1.
  • New England had an ATS record of 4-2-1 as favorites of 3 points or more last year.
  • The Jets beat the spread eight times in 17 games last year.
  • New York went 6-6 as underdogs of 3 points or more last year.

Best Over/Under Pick

  • Pick OU: Over (35)
  • The two teams averaged a combined 3.8 more points per game (38.8) a season ago than this matchup's total of 35 points.
  • Opponents of these two teams averaged a combined 39 points per game last season, 4.0 more than the point total in this matchup.
  • The Patriots and their opponents combined to hit the over eight out of 17 times last season.
  • A total of five Jets games last season went over the point total.

