The New England Patriots (0-2) hit the road for an AFC East showdown against the New York Jets (1-1) on Sunday, September 24, 2023 at MetLife Stadium, so check out our best bets.

When is Patriots vs. Jets?

Game Date: Sunday, September 24, 2023

Sunday, September 24, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: New York 25 - New England 16

New York 25 - New England 16 Looking at this matchup's moneyline, the Patriots' implied win probability is 59.7%.

The Patriots won seven of the eight games they were the moneyline favorite last season (87.5%).

New England had a record of 5-1 when it played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -148 or shorter (83.3%).

Last season, the Jets were the underdog 12 times and won five, or 41.7%, of those games.

New York had a record of 5-7, a 41.7% win rate, when it was set as an underdog of +124 or more by sportsbooks last season.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: New York (+3)



New York (+3) The Patriots' record against the spread last season was 7-9-1.

New England had an ATS record of 4-2-1 as favorites of 3 points or more last year.

The Jets beat the spread eight times in 17 games last year.

New York went 6-6 as underdogs of 3 points or more last year.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (35)



Over (35) The two teams averaged a combined 3.8 more points per game (38.8) a season ago than this matchup's total of 35 points.

Opponents of these two teams averaged a combined 39 points per game last season, 4.0 more than the point total in this matchup.

The Patriots and their opponents combined to hit the over eight out of 17 times last season.

A total of five Jets games last season went over the point total.

