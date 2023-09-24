Division rivals New England (0-2) and New York (1-1) will meet in a matchup of AFC East teams on Sunday, September 24, 2023 at MetLife Stadium. The betting information foretells a close game, with the Patriots favored by 2.5 points. The over/under in the outing is set at 35.5 points.

There will be plenty of live betting opportunities this week when the Patriots clash with the Jets. Before making any in-game bets, you'll want to take a look at the stats and trends that we highlight below.

Sign up to live bet on the Patriots-Jets matchup or any other NFL game at BetMGM, and use our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Watch Patriots vs Jets on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Patriots vs. Jets Quarter-By-Quarter Scoring Trends

1st Quarter

Last season, the Patriots were winning after the first quarter in seven games, were losing after the first quarter in five games, and were tied after the first quarter in five games .

Looking at the first quarter last season, New England averaged 3.1 points on offense (24th-ranked) and surrendered an average of three points on defense (fourth-ranked).

The Jets led after the first quarter in five games, were losing after the first quarter in five games, and were tied after the first quarter in seven games last year.

In the first quarter last season, the Jets averaged 2.8 points scored on offense and surrendered an average of 3.6 points on defense.

2nd Quarter

Last year, the Patriots won the second quarter in five games, lost the second quarter in nine games, and they tied the second quarter in three games.

New England's offense averaged 5.8 points in the second quarter last year. From a defensive standpoint, it allowed 7.9 points on average in the second quarter.

In 17 games last year, the Jets outscored their opponent in the second quarter five times, lost six times, and tied six times.

The Jets averaged 5.5 points scored on offense and surrendered an average of 6.6 points on defense in the second quarter last year.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

3rd Quarter

Looking at the third quarter, the Patriots outscored their opponent in the third quarter in seven games last season, were outscored in the third quarter in seven games, and tied the third quarter in three games.

On offense, the Patriots scored an average of 6.1 points in the third quarter (fourth-ranked) last year. On defense, they gave up 4.8 points on average in the third quarter (21st-ranked).

The Jets won the third quarter in three games last year, were outscored in the third quarter in 12 games, and tied the third quarter in two games.

In the third quarter last year, the Jets averaged 2.6 points scored on offense (29th-ranked) and allowed an average of 4.9 points on defense (23rd-ranked).

4th Quarter

In the Patriots' 17 games last season, they outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter five times, lost eight times, and were knotted up four times.

In the fourth quarter last year, New England averaged 5.2 points on offense and gave up an average of 5.6 points on defense.

In 17 games last season, the Jets won the fourth quarter 10 times, were outscored three times, and were knotted up four times.

In the fourth quarter last year, the Jets averaged 6.8 points scored on offense and gave up an average of 3.2 points on defense.

BetMGM is your home for live betting the NFL this season.

Other Week 3 In-Game Primers

Patriots vs. Jets Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

The Patriots led five times, trailed nine times, and were knotted up three times at the conclusion of the first half last season.

New England's offense averaged 8.9 points in the first half last season. From a defensive perspective, it gave up 10.9 points on average in the first half.

At the end of the first half last year, the Jets led six times, were losing seven times, and were tied four times.

In the first half last year, the Jets averaged 8.3 points on offense (30th-ranked) and allowed an average of 10.2 points on defense (10th-ranked).

2nd Half

Digging into second-half scoring, the Patriots outscored their opponent in the second half in nine games last season, with a 4-5 record in those contests. They lost the second half in eight games (4-4).

Offensively, New England averaged 11.3 points in the second half (13th-ranked) last season. On the defensive side of the ball, it allowed 10.5 points on average in the second half (15th-ranked).

The Jets won the second half in eight games last season (6-2 in those contests), lost the second half in eight games (0-8), and tied in the second half in one game (1-0).

The Jets' offense averaged 9.4 points in the second half last year. Defensively, they surrendered 8.1 points on average in the second half.

Rep the Patriots or the Jets with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.