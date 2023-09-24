The New England Patriots (0-2) and the New York Jets (1-1) play on Sunday, September 24, 2023 at MetLife Stadium in a clash of AFC East foes.

How to Watch Patriots vs. Jets

When: Sunday, September 24, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, September 24, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey

MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey TV: CBS

Patriots Insights (2022)

The Patriots averaged just 2.8 more points per game (21.4) than the Jets allowed (18.6) last season.

The Patriots averaged only 3.5 more yards per game (314.6) than the Jets gave up per contest (311.1) last year.

Last year New England rushed for 15 fewer yards per game (106.6) than New York allowed per outing (121.6).

The Patriots turned the ball over seven more times (23 total) than the Jets forced a turnover (16) last year.

Patriots Away Performance (2022)

The Patriots scored 23.1 points per game in road games last year (1.7 more than overall), and allowed 22.7 on the road (2.3 more than overall).

The Patriots picked up 333.4 yards per game on the road (18.8 more than overall), and allowed 336 away from home (14 more than overall).

New England accumulated 216.2 passing yards per game away from home last season (8.2 more than overall), and conceded 243.4 in away games (26.9 more than overall).

On the road, the Patriots picked up more rushing yards (117.2 per game) than they did overall (106.6). They also conceded fewer rushing yards in away games (92.6) than they did overall (105.5).

The Patriots converted more third downs in road games in 2022 (35%) than they did overall (34.9%), but they also allowed opponents to convert on more (41.7%) than overall (40.2%).

Patriots Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 9/10/2023 Philadelphia L 25-20 CBS 9/17/2023 Miami L 24-17 NBC 9/24/2023 at New York - CBS 10/1/2023 at Dallas - FOX 10/8/2023 New Orleans - CBS 10/15/2023 at Las Vegas - CBS

