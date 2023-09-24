No. 64-ranked Rebeka Masarova will take on No. 117 Linda Fruhvirtova in the WTA Ningbo, China Women Singles 2023 Round of 32 on Sunday, September 24.

With -275 odds, Masarova is the favorite against Fruhvirtova (+210) for this matchup.

Rebeka Masarova vs. Linda Fruhvirtova Match Information

Tournament: The WTA Ningbo, China Women Singles 2023

The WTA Ningbo, China Women Singles 2023 Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Sunday, September 24

Sunday, September 24 Venue: Ningbo Tennis Center

Ningbo Tennis Center Location: Ningbo, China

Ningbo, China Court Surface: Hard

Rebeka Masarova vs. Linda Fruhvirtova Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Rebeka Masarova has a 73.3% chance to win.

Rebeka Masarova Linda Fruhvirtova -275 Odds to Win Match +210 73.3% Implied Prob. to Win Match 32.3% 59.2 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 40.8

Rebeka Masarova vs. Linda Fruhvirtova Trends and Insights

Masarova is coming off a defeat to No. 27-ranked Magda Linette, 5-7, 6-7, in the quarterfinals at the WTA Guangzhou, China Women Singles 2023.

Fruhvirtova most recently played on September 18, 2023 in the Round of 32 of the WTA Guangzhou, China Women Singles 2023 and was defeated 2-6, 6-7 by No. 76-ranked Clara Tauson.

In her 43 matches over the past year across all court types, Masarova has played an average of 21.9 games.

Through 31 matches over the past 12 months on hard courts, Masarova has played 22.0 games per match and won 54.2% of them.

Fruhvirtova is averaging 21.3 games per match through her 37 matches played in the past year across all court types, winning 46.0% of those games.

Fruhvirtova has played 24 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months, and has averaged 21.5 games per match and 8.9 games per set while winning 46.2% of games.

On October 2, 2022, Masarova and Fruhvirtova matched up in the WTA Monastir, Tunisia Women Singles 2022 qualifying round. Fruhvirtova took home the victory 5-7, 6-1, 7-6.

Fruhvirtova and Masarova have faced off in three total sets, with Fruhvirtova claiming two of them and Masarova one.

Fruhvirtova has defeated Masarova in 18 of 32 total games between them, good for a 56.2% winning percentage.

Masarova and Fruhvirtova have squared off one time, averaging 32 games and three sets per match.

