Boston Red Sox (76-79) will take on the Chicago White Sox (59-96) at Fenway Park on Sunday, September 24 at 1:35 PM ET. Currently sitting at 98 RBI, Rafael Devers will be looking to knock in his 100th run of the season.

The White Sox are listed as +135 moneyline underdogs for this matchup with the favorite Red Sox (-160). The game's over/under has been set at 9 runs.

Red Sox vs. White Sox Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, September 24, 2023

Sunday, September 24, 2023 Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET TV: NESN

NESN Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Fenway Park Probable Pitchers: Kutter Crawford - BOS (6-7, 4.12 ERA) vs Mike Clevinger - CHW (8-8, 3.42 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Red Sox vs. White Sox Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at several sportsbooks.

Red Sox Moneyline White Sox Moneyline Run Line Total BetMGM -160 +135 - 9 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

If you're wanting to bet on the Red Sox and White Sox matchup but want some assistance with how to get started, here's a quick rundown. Wagering on the moneyline, run line, and total are some of the most common ways to place bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- say, the Red Sox (-160) -- will win the game. Pretty simple, right? If you bet $10 with those odds, and they end up winning, you'd get $16.25 back in your pocket.

And that's not all. There are many other ways to play, as well. For example, you can wager on player props (will Justin Turner hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. Visit the BetMGM website and app for additional info on the many different ways you can bet on games.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Read More About This Game

Red Sox vs. White Sox Betting Trends and Insights

The Red Sox have won 35, or 51.5%, of the 68 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Red Sox have gone 13-11 (winning 54.2% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -160 or shorter.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 61.5% chance of a victory for Boston.

The Red Sox were favored on the moneyline in three of their last 10 games, and they went 2-1 in those matchups.

In its last 10 matchups, Boston and its opponents combined to go over the run total three times (all 10 games had set totals).

The White Sox have come away with 34 wins in the 105 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

The White Sox have a win-loss record of 9-24 when favored by +135 or worse by sportsbooks this year.

In eight games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the White Sox have a record of 2-6.

In the last 10 games with a total, Chicago and its opponents are 4-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Red Sox Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +100000 17th 4th

Think the Red Sox can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Boston and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.