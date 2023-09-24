The Boston Red Sox (76-79) and Chicago White Sox (59-96) square off on Sunday at 1:35 PM ET at Fenway Park, attempting to break a 1-1 series tie.

The Red Sox will give the nod to Kutter Crawford (6-7) versus the White Sox and Mike Clevinger (8-8).

Red Sox vs. White Sox Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Sunday, September 24, 2023

Sunday, September 24, 2023 Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET TV: NESN

NESN Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Crawford - BOS (6-7, 4.12 ERA) vs Clevinger - CHW (8-8, 3.42 ERA)

Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Kutter Crawford

The Red Sox will send Crawford (6-7) to the mound for his 22nd start this season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Tuesday, when he threw six innings against the Texas Rangers, giving up two earned runs while allowing four hits.

The 27-year-old has pitched in 29 games this season with a 4.12 ERA and 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .227.

He has earned a quality start three times in 21 starts this season.

In 21 starts this season, Crawford has lasted five or more innings 11 times, with an average of 4.1 innings per appearance.

He has seven appearances with no earned runs allowed in 29 chances this season.

Kutter Crawford vs. White Sox

The White Sox have scored 627 runs this season, which ranks 28th in MLB. They have 1263 hits, 20th in baseball, with 165 home runs (21st in the league).

The White Sox have gone 5-for-22 with a double, two home runs and four RBI in one game against the right-hander this season.

White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Mike Clevinger

Clevinger (8-8 with a 3.42 ERA and 108 strikeouts in 123 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the White Sox, his 23rd of the season.

The righty's most recent appearance came on Monday against the Washington Nationals, when he threw nine innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing six hits.

In 22 games this season, the 32-year-old has an ERA of 3.42, with 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .235 against him.

Clevinger is aiming to register his fourth quality start in a row in this matchup.

Clevinger is aiming for his fourth straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.6 frames per start.

In seven of his 22 total appearances this season he has not surrendered an earned run.

