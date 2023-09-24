Red Sox vs. White Sox Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - September 24
Published: Sep. 24, 2023 at 7:41 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Sunday's game between the Boston Red Sox (76-79) and Chicago White Sox (59-96) matching up at Fenway Park has a projected final score of 5-4 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Red Sox, who is listed as a slight favorite by our model. The game will begin at 1:35 PM ET on September 24.
The Red Sox will look to Kutter Crawford (6-7) versus the White Sox and Mike Clevinger (8-8).
Red Sox vs. White Sox Game Info & Odds
- When: Sunday, September 24, 2023 at 1:35 PM ET
- Where: Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts
- How to Watch on TV: NESN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Red Sox vs. White Sox Score Prediction
Our prediction for this matchup is Red Sox 5, White Sox 4.
Total Prediction for Red Sox vs. White Sox
- Total Prediction: Over 9 runs
Discover More About This Game
Red Sox Performance Insights
- The Red Sox have played as the favorite in three of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Boston and its opponents have combined to hit the over three times.
- Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Red Sox's last 10 games.
- This season, the Red Sox have won 35 out of the 68 games, or 51.5%, in which they've been favored.
- This season Boston has won 13 of its 24 games, or 54.2%, when favored by at least -160 on the moneyline.
- The Red Sox have a 61.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
- Boston has scored 752 runs this season, which ranks ninth in MLB.
- The Red Sox's 4.57 team ERA ranks 20th across all league pitching staffs.
Red Sox Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|September 18
|@ Rangers
|W 4-2
|Kutter Crawford vs Jordan Montgomery
|September 19
|@ Rangers
|L 6-4
|Tanner Houck vs Nathan Eovaldi
|September 20
|@ Rangers
|L 15-5
|Brayan Bello vs Jon Gray
|September 22
|White Sox
|W 3-2
|Chris Sale vs Touki Toussaint
|September 23
|White Sox
|L 1-0
|Nick Pivetta vs Dylan Cease
|September 24
|White Sox
|-
|Kutter Crawford vs Mike Clevinger
|September 26
|Rays
|-
|Tanner Houck vs Aaron Civale
|September 27
|Rays
|-
|Brayan Bello vs Zach Eflin
|September 28
|@ Orioles
|-
|Chris Sale vs Dean Kremer
|September 29
|@ Orioles
|-
|Nick Pivetta vs John Means
|September 30
|@ Orioles
|-
|TBA vs TBA
