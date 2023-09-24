On Sunday, Sebastian Korda (No. 33 in the world) faces Tomas Martin Etcheverry (No. 35) in the quarterfinals of the Zhuhai Championships.

Korda is the favorite (-300) in this match, compared to the underdog Etcheverry, who is +220.

Sebastian Korda vs. Tomas Martin Etcheverry Match Information

Tournament: The Zhuhai Championships

The Zhuhai Championships Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Date: Sunday, September 24

Sunday, September 24 Venue: Hengqin International Tennis Center Zhuhai

Hengqin International Tennis Center Zhuhai Location: Zhuhai, China

Zhuhai, China Court Surface: Hard

Sebastian Korda vs. Tomas Martin Etcheverry Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Sebastian Korda has a 75.0% chance to win.

Sebastian Korda Tomas Martin Etcheverry -300 Odds to Win Match +220 +333 Odds to Win Tournament +1100 75.0% Implied Prob. to Win Match 31.2% 23.1% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 8.3% 58.2 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 41.8

Sebastian Korda vs. Tomas Martin Etcheverry Trends and Insights

In the Round of 16 on Saturday, Korda took down Alexandre Muller 6-1, 2-6, 6-3.

In the Round of 16 on Saturday, Etcheverry defeated No. 167-ranked Dalibor Svrcina, winning 6-2, 6-3.

Korda has played 42 matches over the past year (across all court surfaces), and 25.7 games per match (22.8 in best-of-three matches).

On hard courts, Korda has played 33 matches over the past year, totaling 25.6 games per match (22.9 in best-of-three matches) while winning 53.9% of games.

Etcheverry is averaging 25.8 games per match (23.0 in best-of-three matches) through his 48 matches played in the past 12 months across all court types, winning 51.8% of those games.

Etcheverry has played 14 matches on hard courts in the past year, and has averaged 26.5 games per match (21.3 in best-of-three matches) and 9.5 games per set while winning 47.2% of games.

In the one match between Korda and Etcheverry dating back to 2015, in the National Bank Open Presented by Rogers Round of 64, Korda came out on top 6-3, 6-2.

Korda has claimed two sets versus Etcheverry (good for a 100.0% win rate), compared to Etcheverry's zero.

Korda has defeated Etcheverry in 12 of 17 total games between them, good for a 70.6% win rate.

In one head-to-head match, Korda and Etcheverry have averaged 17.0 games and 2.0 sets per match.

