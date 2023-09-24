Sebastian Korda vs. Tomas Martin Etcheverry: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | Zhuhai Championships
On Sunday, Sebastian Korda (No. 33 in the world) faces Tomas Martin Etcheverry (No. 35) in the quarterfinals of the Zhuhai Championships.
Korda is the favorite (-300) in this match, compared to the underdog Etcheverry, who is +220.
Sebastian Korda vs. Tomas Martin Etcheverry Match Information
- Tournament: The Zhuhai Championships
- Round: Quarterfinals
- Date: Sunday, September 24
- Venue: Hengqin International Tennis Center Zhuhai
- Location: Zhuhai, China
- Court Surface: Hard
Sebastian Korda vs. Tomas Martin Etcheverry Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Sebastian Korda has a 75.0% chance to win.
|Sebastian Korda
|Tomas Martin Etcheverry
|-300
|Odds to Win Match
|+220
|+333
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+1100
|75.0%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|31.2%
|23.1%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|8.3%
|58.2
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|41.8
Sebastian Korda vs. Tomas Martin Etcheverry Trends and Insights
- In the Round of 16 on Saturday, Korda took down Alexandre Muller 6-1, 2-6, 6-3.
- In the Round of 16 on Saturday, Etcheverry defeated No. 167-ranked Dalibor Svrcina, winning 6-2, 6-3.
- Korda has played 42 matches over the past year (across all court surfaces), and 25.7 games per match (22.8 in best-of-three matches).
- On hard courts, Korda has played 33 matches over the past year, totaling 25.6 games per match (22.9 in best-of-three matches) while winning 53.9% of games.
- Etcheverry is averaging 25.8 games per match (23.0 in best-of-three matches) through his 48 matches played in the past 12 months across all court types, winning 51.8% of those games.
- Etcheverry has played 14 matches on hard courts in the past year, and has averaged 26.5 games per match (21.3 in best-of-three matches) and 9.5 games per set while winning 47.2% of games.
- In the one match between Korda and Etcheverry dating back to 2015, in the National Bank Open Presented by Rogers Round of 64, Korda came out on top 6-3, 6-2.
- Korda has claimed two sets versus Etcheverry (good for a 100.0% win rate), compared to Etcheverry's zero.
- Korda has defeated Etcheverry in 12 of 17 total games between them, good for a 70.6% win rate.
- In one head-to-head match, Korda and Etcheverry have averaged 17.0 games and 2.0 sets per match.
