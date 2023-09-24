In a match scheduled for Sunday, Claire Liu (No. 69 in rankings) will take on Sorana Cirstea (No. 25) in the Round of 32 of the WTA Ningbo, China Women Singles 2023.

Cirstea has -375 odds to claim a spot in the Round of 16 with a win over Liu (+275).

Sorana Cirstea vs. Claire Liu Match Information

Tournament: The WTA Ningbo, China Women Singles 2023

The WTA Ningbo, China Women Singles 2023 Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Sunday, September 24

Sunday, September 24 Venue: Ningbo Tennis Center

Ningbo Tennis Center Location: Ningbo, China

Ningbo, China Court Surface: Hard

Sorana Cirstea vs. Claire Liu Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Sorana Cirstea has a 78.9% chance to win.

Sorana Cirstea Claire Liu -375 Odds to Win Match +275 78.9% Implied Prob. to Win Match 26.7% 60.4 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 39.6

Sorana Cirstea vs. Claire Liu Trends and Insights

Cirstea most recently played on September 5, 2023 in the quarterfinals of the US Open, and the matchup ended in a 0-6, 3-6 loss to No. 10-ranked Karolina Muchova .

Liu is coming off a 1-6, 3-6 loss to No. 83-ranked Diana Shnaider in the Round of 32 at the WTA Guangzhou, China Women Singles 2023.

Through 42 matches over the past year (across all court surfaces), Cirstea has played 22.6 games per match and won 51.6% of them.

Cirstea has played 30 matches on hard courts over the past year, and 21.4 games per match.

In her 39 matches in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, Liu is averaging 21.5 games per match while winning 47.5% of those games.

On hard courts, Liu has played 26 matches and averaged 20.7 games per match and 9.6 games per set.

Dating back to 2015, Cirstea and Liu have not met on the court.

