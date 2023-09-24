The New York Liberty will take on the Connecticut Sun in Game 1 of the WNBA playoffs semifinals.

Sun vs. Liberty Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, September 24, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Where: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York TV: ESPN

ESPN Favorite: Liberty (-7.5)

Liberty (-7.5) Over/Under: 162.5

Sun vs. Liberty Score Prediction

Prediction: Liberty 86 Sun 79

Spread & Total Prediction for Sun vs. Liberty

Pick ATS: Sun (+7.5)

Sun (+7.5) Pick OU: Over (162.5)

Sun vs. Liberty Spread & Total Insights

Connecticut has entered the game as the underdog 11 times this season and won four, or 36.4%, of those games.

This season, the Sun have been at least a +260 underdog on the moneyline two times, losing each of those contests.

Connecticut is 22-19-0 against the spread this season.

The Sun don't have a win ATS (0-3) as a 7.5-point underdog or more this season.

Connecticut has played 41 games this year, and 23 of them have gone over the total.

Sun games this season have had an average of 161.7 points, 0.8 fewer points than this game's total.

Sun Performance Insights

On offense, the Sun are the fourth-ranked squad in the WNBA (82.7 points per game). Defensively, they are best (79 points allowed per game).

With 33.6 rebounds per game and 33.9 rebounds conceded, Connecticut is eighth and fourth in the league, respectively.

In 2023, the Sun are third-best in the WNBA in turnovers committed (12.4 per game) and best in turnovers forced (14.8).

At 7.2 made 3-pointers per game and shooting 36% from beyond the arc, the Sun are sixth and fourth in the league, respectively, in those categories.

Defensively, the Sun are second-best in the WNBA in 3-pointers allowed per game at 6.7. They are best in 3-point percentage conceded at 32.1%.

Connecticut takes 29.4% percent of its shots from beyond the arc, and 23.8% of its made shots are from there. Inside the arc, it takes 70.6% of its shots, with 76.2% of its makes coming from there.

