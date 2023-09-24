Take a look at the injury report for the Connecticut Sun (27-13), which currently includes just one player listed, as the Sun ready for their NBA playoffs second round game 1 with the New York Liberty (32-8) at Barclays Center on Sunday, September 24 at 1:00 PM ET.

Watch live WNBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

The Sun won their last game 90-75 against the Lynx on Wednesday.

Rep your team with officially licensed Sun gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Connecticut Sun Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Brionna Jones Out For Season Achilles 15.9 8.2 2.4

Start playing daily fantasy basketball today at FanDuel. Sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

New York Liberty Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Stefanie Dolson Out Ankle 4.0 2.0 1.2

Sun vs. Liberty Game Info

Game Day: Sunday, September 24, 2023

Sunday, September 24, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Location: Brooklyn, New York

Brooklyn, New York Arena: Barclays Center

Use our link to sign up for a free trial of Fubo, and start watching live sports without cable today!

Sun Player Leaders

Alyssa Thomas tops the Sun in rebounding (9.9 per game) and assists (7.9), and averages 15.5 points. She also puts up 1.8 steals (third in the league) and 0.5 blocked shots.

DeWanna Bonner is posting team highs in points (17.4 per game) and assists (2.2). And she is producing 5.6 rebounds, making 42.5% of her shots from the field and 32.9% from beyond the arc, with 1.9 triples per contest.

Tiffany Hayes is posting 12.1 points, 3.0 rebounds and 2.6 assists per contest, making 47.6% of her shots from the field and 36.6% from 3-point range, with 1.2 treys per contest.

Natisha Hiedeman is putting up 8.5 points, 2.1 rebounds and 2.7 assists per contest, making 39.2% of her shots from the floor and 36.6% from 3-point range, with 1.5 treys per contest.

Rebecca Allen gets the Sun 6.4 points, 2.8 rebounds and 0.9 assists per contest. She also delivers 0.9 steals and 1.3 blocked shots (seventh in WNBA).

Sun vs. Liberty Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Liberty -8.5 163.5

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on the Liberty or Sun with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use our link for the best new user offer, no promo code required!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.