Liudmila Samsonova (No. 17) will face Tatjana Maria (No. 48) in the Round of 32 of the WTA Tokyo, Japan Women Singles 2023 on Sunday, September 24.

In this Round of 32 match against Maria (+240), Samsonova is the favorite with -350 odds.

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Tatjana Maria vs. Liudmila Samsonova Match Information

Tournament: The WTA Tokyo, Japan Women Singles 2023

The WTA Tokyo, Japan Women Singles 2023 Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Sunday, September 24

Sunday, September 24 Venue: Ariake Tennis Forest Park Ariake Colesseum

Ariake Tennis Forest Park Ariake Colesseum Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan Court Surface: Hard

Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Tatjana Maria vs. Liudmila Samsonova Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Liudmila Samsonova has a 77.8% chance to win.

Tatjana Maria Liudmila Samsonova +240 Odds to Win Match -350 29.4% Implied Prob. to Win Match 77.8% 41.9 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 58.1

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Tatjana Maria vs. Liudmila Samsonova Trends and Insights

Maria last hit the court on September 21, 2023 in the quarterfinals of the WTA Guangzhou, China Women Singles 2023, and the matchup finished in a 4-6, 7-6, 0-6 loss to No. 81-ranked Yulia Putintseva .

Samsonova last played on September 2, 2023 in the Round of 32 of the US Open and was taken down 7-5, 2-6, 2-6 by No. 17-ranked Madison Keys.

Through 46 matches over the past 12 months (across all court surfaces), Maria has played 20.6 games per match and won 51.3% of them.

On hard courts, Maria has played 27 matches over the past year, totaling 19.4 games per match while winning 51.7% of games.

Samsonova has played 51 matches in the past year across all court types, averaging 21.9 games per match and winning 53.0% of those games.

Samsonova has averaged 21.8 games per match and 9.3 games per set through 35 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months, winning 52.9% of those games.

Dating back to 2015, Maria and Samsonova have not met on the court.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.