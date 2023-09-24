Katie Boulter (No. 50) will meet Vera Zvonareva in the Round of 32 of the WTA Ningbo, China Women Singles 2023 on Sunday, September 24.

Against the underdog Zvonareva (+155), Boulter is favored (-200) to get to the Round of 16.

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Vera Zvonareva vs. Katie Boulter Match Information

Tournament: The WTA Ningbo, China Women Singles 2023

The WTA Ningbo, China Women Singles 2023 Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Sunday, September 24

Sunday, September 24 Venue: Ningbo Tennis Center

Ningbo Tennis Center Location: Ningbo, China

Ningbo, China Court Surface: Hard

Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Vera Zvonareva vs. Katie Boulter Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Katie Boulter has a 66.7% chance to win.

Vera Zvonareva Katie Boulter +155 Odds to Win Match -200 39.2% Implied Prob. to Win Match 66.7% 42.8 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 57.2

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Vera Zvonareva vs. Katie Boulter Trends and Insights

Zvonareva is coming off a loss to No. 85-ranked Yanina Wickmayer, 4-6, 4-6, in the Round of 128 at the US Open.

In the US Open (her previous tournament), Boulter was defeated in the Round of 32 by No. 59-ranked Peyton Stearns, 4-6, 3-6.

Zvonareva has played 14 matches over the past 12 months (across all court types), and 20.6 games per match.

Through eight matches over the past 12 months on hard courts, Zvonareva has played 18.4 games per match and won 44.9% of them.

Boulter is averaging 21.9 games per match in her 34 matches played in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, winning 53.8% of those games.

Boulter has played 22 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months, and has averaged 22.0 games per match and 10.3 games per set while winning 53.4% of games.

Zvonareva and Boulter have not played each other since 2015.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.