Vera Zvonareva vs. Katie Boulter: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | WTA Ningbo, China Women Singles 2023
Katie Boulter (No. 50) will meet Vera Zvonareva in the Round of 32 of the WTA Ningbo, China Women Singles 2023 on Sunday, September 24.
Against the underdog Zvonareva (+155), Boulter is favored (-200) to get to the Round of 16.
Vera Zvonareva vs. Katie Boulter Match Information
- Tournament: The WTA Ningbo, China Women Singles 2023
- Round: Round of 32
- Date: Sunday, September 24
- Venue: Ningbo Tennis Center
- Location: Ningbo, China
- Court Surface: Hard
Vera Zvonareva vs. Katie Boulter Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Katie Boulter has a 66.7% chance to win.
|Vera Zvonareva
|Katie Boulter
|+155
|Odds to Win Match
|-200
|39.2%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|66.7%
|42.8
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|57.2
Vera Zvonareva vs. Katie Boulter Trends and Insights
- Zvonareva is coming off a loss to No. 85-ranked Yanina Wickmayer, 4-6, 4-6, in the Round of 128 at the US Open.
- In the US Open (her previous tournament), Boulter was defeated in the Round of 32 by No. 59-ranked Peyton Stearns, 4-6, 3-6.
- Zvonareva has played 14 matches over the past 12 months (across all court types), and 20.6 games per match.
- Through eight matches over the past 12 months on hard courts, Zvonareva has played 18.4 games per match and won 44.9% of them.
- Boulter is averaging 21.9 games per match in her 34 matches played in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, winning 53.8% of those games.
- Boulter has played 22 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months, and has averaged 22.0 games per match and 10.3 games per set while winning 53.4% of games.
- Zvonareva and Boulter have not played each other since 2015.
