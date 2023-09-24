Sunday's game that pits the New York Yankees (78-76) versus the Arizona Diamondbacks (81-73) at Yankee Stadium has a good chance to be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-4 in favor of the Yankees. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET on September 24.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Diamondbacks will send Zac Gallen (16-8) to the mound, while Carlos Rodon (3-6) will get the nod for the Yankees.

Yankees vs. Diamondbacks Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, September 24, 2023 at 1:35 PM ET

Sunday, September 24, 2023 at 1:35 PM ET Where: Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York

Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York How to Watch on TV: YES

YES Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Yankees vs. Diamondbacks Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Yankees 5, Diamondbacks 4.

Total Prediction for Yankees vs. Diamondbacks

Total Prediction: Over 7 runs

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Read More About This Game

Yankees Performance Insights

The Yankees have played as the underdog in four of their past 10 games and have gone 2-2 in those contests.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, New York and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total three times.

Oddsmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Yankees' past 10 games.

The Yankees have come away with 24 wins in the 55 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

New York has a win-loss record of 19-24 when favored by +100 or worse by sportsbooks this year.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Yankees have a 50% chance of pulling out a win.

The offense for New York is the No. 24 offense in MLB, scoring 4.2 runs per game (646 total runs).

Yankees pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.97 ERA this year, eighth-best in baseball.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Yankees Schedule