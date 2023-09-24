In the quarterfinals of the Zhuhai Championships on Sunday, Yoshihito Nishioka (ranked No. 46) takes on Jan-Lennard Struff (No. 23).

Nishioka is favored (-155) in this match, compared to the underdog Struff, who is +120.

Yoshihito Nishioka vs. Jan-Lennard Struff Match Information

Tournament: The Zhuhai Championships

The Zhuhai Championships Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Date: Sunday, September 24

Sunday, September 24 Venue: Hengqin International Tennis Center Zhuhai

Hengqin International Tennis Center Zhuhai Location: Zhuhai, China

Zhuhai, China Court Surface: Hard

Yoshihito Nishioka vs. Jan-Lennard Struff Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Yoshihito Nishioka has a 60.8% chance to win.

Yoshihito Nishioka Jan-Lennard Struff -155 Odds to Win Match +120 +600 Odds to Win Tournament +900 60.8% Implied Prob. to Win Match 45.5% 14.3% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 10.0% 51.2 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 48.8

Sunday's Zhuhai Championships Previews & Predictions

Yoshihito Nishioka vs. Jan-Lennard Struff Trends and Insights

By beating No. 162-ranked Lloyd Harris 7-6, 7-6 on Friday, Nishioka reached the quarterfinals.

Struff made it to the quarterfinals by defeating No. 102-ranked Cristian Garin 6-3, 1-6, 6-4 on Friday.

Nishioka has played 45 matches over the past year (across all court types), and 25.8 games per match (23.8 in best-of-three matches).

On hard courts, Nishioka has played 35 matches over the past 12 months, totaling 24.5 games per match (23.9 in best-of-three matches) while winning 50.8% of games.

Struff has averaged 24.3 games per match (23.8 in best-of-three matches) through his 43 matches played in the past 12 months across all court types, while winning 54.1% of the games.

Struff has played 18 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months, and has averaged 21.9 games per match (21.5 in best-of-three matches) and 9.4 games per set while winning 54.3% of games.

On October 22, 2020, Nishioka and Struff met in the 2020 ATP Cologne II, Germany Men Singles Round of 16. Nishioka secured the win 2-6, 6-3, 7-6.

Nishioka and Struff have faced off in three sets against each other, with Nishioka winning two of them.

Including all matches between Nishioka and Struff, each player has captured 15 games.

In one head-to-head match, Nishioka and Struff have averaged 30.0 games and 3.0 sets per match.

