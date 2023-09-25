Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (No. 86 ranking) will meet Donna Vekic (No. 20) in the Round of 32 of the WTA Tokyo, Japan Women Singles 2023 on Monday, September 25.

Against the underdog Pavlyuchenkova (+145), Vekic is the favorite (-190) to make it to the Round of 16.

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova vs. Donna Vekic Match Information

Tournament: The WTA Tokyo, Japan Women Singles 2023

The WTA Tokyo, Japan Women Singles 2023 Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Monday, September 25

Monday, September 25 Venue: Ariake Tennis Forest Park Ariake Colesseum

Ariake Tennis Forest Park Ariake Colesseum Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan Court Surface: Hard

Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova vs. Donna Vekic Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Donna Vekic has a 65.5% chance to win.

Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova Donna Vekic +145 Odds to Win Match -190 +6600 Odds to Win Tournament +4000 40.8% Implied Prob. to Win Match 65.5% 1.5% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 2.4% 43.6 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 56.4

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Today's WTA Tokyo, Japan Women Singles 2023 Previews & Predictions

Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova vs. Donna Vekic Trends and Insights

Pavlyuchenkova was defeated 7-5, 4-6, 4-6 against Elina Svitolina in the Round of 64 of the US Open (her most recent match).

In her last match on August 29, 2023, Vekic lost 6-2, 5-7, 2-6 versus Sachia Vickery in the Round of 128 of the US Open.

In her 20 matches over the past year across all court surfaces, Pavlyuchenkova has played an average of 21.6 games.

Pavlyuchenkova has played eight matches on hard courts over the past year, and 21.1 games per match.

In the past year, Vekic has competed in 52 total matches (across all court surfaces), winning 53.2% of the games. She averages 22.4 games per match and 9.8 games per set.

Vekic has played 33 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months, and has averaged 21.6 games per match and 9.8 games per set while winning 54.6% of games.

Dating back to 2015, Pavlyuchenkova and Vekic have not matched up on the court.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.