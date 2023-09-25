No. 114-ranked Anna-Lena Friedsam will take on No. 14 Petra Kvitova in the WTA Ningbo, China Women Singles 2023 Round of 32 on Monday, September 25.

Kvitova has -700 odds to earn a spot in the Round of 16 with a win over Friedsam (+450).

Anna-Lena Friedsam vs. Petra Kvitova Match Information

  • Tournament: The WTA Ningbo, China Women Singles 2023
  • Round: Round of 32
  • Date: Monday, September 25
  • Venue: Ningbo Tennis Center
  • Location: Ningbo, China
  • Court Surface: Hard

Anna-Lena Friedsam vs. Petra Kvitova Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Petra Kvitova has an 87.5% chance to win.

Anna-Lena Friedsam Petra Kvitova
+450 Odds to Win Match -700
+4000 Odds to Win Tournament +500
18.2% Implied Prob. to Win Match 87.5%
2.4% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 16.7%
38.3 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 61.7

Anna-Lena Friedsam vs. Petra Kvitova Trends and Insights

  • In the qualifying round on Sunday, Friedsam took down No. 253-ranked Kateryna Bondarenko, 6-4, 6-4.
  • In her last match on August 30, 2023, Kvitova came up short 5-7, 6-7 against Caroline Wozniacki in the Round of 64 of the US Open.
  • Friedsam has played 23.2 games per match in her 37 matches over the past year (across all court surfaces).
  • Through 23 matches over the past year on hard courts, Friedsam has played 23.4 games per match and won 51.6% of them.
  • In her 42 matches in the past year across all court types, Kvitova is averaging 21.6 games per match and winning 54.2% of those games.
  • Kvitova has played 31 matches on hard courts in the past year, and has averaged 22.3 games per match and 10.0 games per set while winning 53.6% of games.
  • This is the first time that Friedsam and Kvitova have gone head-to-head in the last five years.

