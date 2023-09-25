Anna-Lena Friedsam vs. Petra Kvitova: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | WTA Ningbo, China Women Singles 2023
No. 114-ranked Anna-Lena Friedsam will take on No. 14 Petra Kvitova in the WTA Ningbo, China Women Singles 2023 Round of 32 on Monday, September 25.
Kvitova has -700 odds to earn a spot in the Round of 16 with a win over Friedsam (+450).
Anna-Lena Friedsam vs. Petra Kvitova Match Information
- Tournament: The WTA Ningbo, China Women Singles 2023
- Round: Round of 32
- Date: Monday, September 25
- Venue: Ningbo Tennis Center
- Location: Ningbo, China
- Court Surface: Hard
Anna-Lena Friedsam vs. Petra Kvitova Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Petra Kvitova has an 87.5% chance to win.
|Anna-Lena Friedsam
|Petra Kvitova
|+450
|Odds to Win Match
|-700
|+4000
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+500
|18.2%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|87.5%
|2.4%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|16.7%
|38.3
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|61.7
Anna-Lena Friedsam vs. Petra Kvitova Trends and Insights
- In the qualifying round on Sunday, Friedsam took down No. 253-ranked Kateryna Bondarenko, 6-4, 6-4.
- In her last match on August 30, 2023, Kvitova came up short 5-7, 6-7 against Caroline Wozniacki in the Round of 64 of the US Open.
- Friedsam has played 23.2 games per match in her 37 matches over the past year (across all court surfaces).
- Through 23 matches over the past year on hard courts, Friedsam has played 23.4 games per match and won 51.6% of them.
- In her 42 matches in the past year across all court types, Kvitova is averaging 21.6 games per match and winning 54.2% of those games.
- Kvitova has played 31 matches on hard courts in the past year, and has averaged 22.3 games per match and 10.0 games per set while winning 53.6% of games.
- This is the first time that Friedsam and Kvitova have gone head-to-head in the last five years.
