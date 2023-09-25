No. 114-ranked Anna-Lena Friedsam will take on No. 14 Petra Kvitova in the WTA Ningbo, China Women Singles 2023 Round of 32 on Monday, September 25.

Kvitova has -700 odds to earn a spot in the Round of 16 with a win over Friedsam (+450).

Anna-Lena Friedsam vs. Petra Kvitova Match Information

Tournament: The WTA Ningbo, China Women Singles 2023

The WTA Ningbo, China Women Singles 2023 Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Monday, September 25

Monday, September 25 Venue: Ningbo Tennis Center

Ningbo Tennis Center Location: Ningbo, China

Ningbo, China Court Surface: Hard

Anna-Lena Friedsam vs. Petra Kvitova Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Petra Kvitova has an 87.5% chance to win.

Anna-Lena Friedsam Petra Kvitova +450 Odds to Win Match -700 +4000 Odds to Win Tournament +500 18.2% Implied Prob. to Win Match 87.5% 2.4% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 16.7% 38.3 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 61.7

Monday's WTA Ningbo, China Women Singles 2023 Previews & Predictions

Anna-Lena Friedsam vs. Petra Kvitova Trends and Insights

In the qualifying round on Sunday, Friedsam took down No. 253-ranked Kateryna Bondarenko, 6-4, 6-4.

In her last match on August 30, 2023, Kvitova came up short 5-7, 6-7 against Caroline Wozniacki in the Round of 64 of the US Open.

Friedsam has played 23.2 games per match in her 37 matches over the past year (across all court surfaces).

Through 23 matches over the past year on hard courts, Friedsam has played 23.4 games per match and won 51.6% of them.

In her 42 matches in the past year across all court types, Kvitova is averaging 21.6 games per match and winning 54.2% of those games.

Kvitova has played 31 matches on hard courts in the past year, and has averaged 22.3 games per match and 10.0 games per set while winning 53.6% of games.

This is the first time that Friedsam and Kvitova have gone head-to-head in the last five years.

