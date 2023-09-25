On Monday, Arantxa Rus (No. 51 in the world) takes on Kamilla Rakhimova (No. 77) in the Round of 32 of the WTA Ningbo, China Women Singles 2023.

Rus is getting -150 odds to claim a win versus Rakhimova (+115).

Arantxa Rus vs. Kamilla Rakhimova Match Information

Tournament: The WTA Ningbo, China Women Singles 2023

The WTA Ningbo, China Women Singles 2023 Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Monday, September 25

Monday, September 25 Venue: Ningbo Tennis Center

Ningbo Tennis Center Location: Ningbo, China

Ningbo, China Court Surface: Hard

Arantxa Rus vs. Kamilla Rakhimova Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Arantxa Rus has a 60.0% chance to win.

Arantxa Rus Kamilla Rakhimova -150 Odds to Win Match +115 +2800 Odds to Win Tournament +3300 60.0% Implied Prob. to Win Match 46.5% 3.4% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 2.9% 53 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 47

Today's WTA Ningbo, China Women Singles 2023 Previews & Predictions

Arantxa Rus vs. Kamilla Rakhimova Trends and Insights

Rus was defeated 1-6, 6-7 against Aliaksandra Sasnovich in the Round of 64 of the Abierto Guadalajara (her last match).

Rakhimova most recently played on August 28, 2023 in the Round of 128 of the US Open and was defeated 2-6, 4-6 by No. 13-ranked Belinda Bencic.

Rus has played 27 matches over the past year (across all court types), and 21.4 games per match.

In her eight matches on hard courts over the past year, Rus has played an average of 20.8 games.

In the past 12 months, Rakhimova has played 36 total matches (across all court surfaces), winning 48.5% of the games. She averages 21.9 games per match and 9.7 games per set.

On hard courts, Rakhimova has played 17 matches and averaged 22.4 games per match and 10.0 games per set.

On July 14, 2021, Rus and Rakhimova matched up in the Ladies Open Lausanne Round of 32. Rakhimova took home the victory 7-6, 5-7, 7-5.

Rakhimova and Rus have faced off in three sets against each other, with Rakhimova taking two of them.

Rakhimova has bettered Rus in 19 of 37 total games between them, good for a 51.4% winning percentage.

Rus and Rakhimova have played one time, averaging 37 games and three sets per match.

