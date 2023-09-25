On Monday, Marta Kostyuk (No. 45 in the world) takes on Daria Kasatkina (No. 13) in the Round of 32 of the WTA Tokyo, Japan Women Singles 2023.

With -210 odds, Kasatkina is the favorite against Kostyuk (+160) for this match.

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Daria Kasatkina vs. Marta Kostyuk Match Information

Tournament: The WTA Tokyo, Japan Women Singles 2023

The WTA Tokyo, Japan Women Singles 2023 Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Monday, September 25

Monday, September 25 Venue: Ariake Tennis Forest Park Ariake Colesseum

Ariake Tennis Forest Park Ariake Colesseum Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan Court Surface: Hard

Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Daria Kasatkina vs. Marta Kostyuk Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Daria Kasatkina has a 67.7% chance to win.

Daria Kasatkina Marta Kostyuk -210 Odds to Win Match +160 - Odds to Win Tournament +3300 67.7% Implied Prob. to Win Match 38.5% - Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 2.9% 55.5 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 44.5

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Today's WTA Tokyo, Japan Women Singles 2023 Previews & Predictions

Daria Kasatkina vs. Marta Kostyuk Trends and Insights

Kasatkina is coming off a defeat at the hands of No. 2-ranked Aryna Sabalenka, 1-6, 3-6, in the Round of 16 at the US Open.

Kostyuk is coming off a 2-6, 3-6 defeat to No. 16-ranked Jelena Ostapenko in the Round of 32 at the Abierto Guadalajara.

Through 58 matches over the past 12 months (across all court types), Kasatkina has played 20.2 games per match and won 54.0% of them.

Through 32 matches over the past 12 months on hard courts, Kasatkina has played 19.6 games per match and won 51.1% of them.

Kostyuk is averaging 21.7 games per match through her 42 matches played in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, winning 49.7% of those games.

Kostyuk is averaging 22.0 games per match and 9.3 games per set through 34 matches on hard courts in the past year.

Kostyuk has posted a 2-1 record versus Kasatkina. Their most recent match on June 17, 2021, at the Viking Classic Birmingham, was won by Kasatkina 6-2, 7-5.

Kostyuk and Kasatkina have squared off in six total sets, with Kostyuk clinching four of them and Kasatkina two.

Kostyuk has the upper hand in 56 total games against Kasatkina, winning 32 of them.

In their three matches against each other, Kasatkina and Kostyuk are averaging 18.7 games and two sets.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.