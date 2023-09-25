Daria Kasatkina vs. Marta Kostyuk: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | WTA Tokyo, Japan Women Singles 2023
On Monday, Marta Kostyuk (No. 45 in the world) takes on Daria Kasatkina (No. 13) in the Round of 32 of the WTA Tokyo, Japan Women Singles 2023.
With -210 odds, Kasatkina is the favorite against Kostyuk (+160) for this match.
Daria Kasatkina vs. Marta Kostyuk Match Information
- Tournament: The WTA Tokyo, Japan Women Singles 2023
- Round: Round of 32
- Date: Monday, September 25
- Venue: Ariake Tennis Forest Park Ariake Colesseum
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- Court Surface: Hard
Daria Kasatkina vs. Marta Kostyuk Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Daria Kasatkina has a 67.7% chance to win.
|Daria Kasatkina
|Marta Kostyuk
|-210
|Odds to Win Match
|+160
|-
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+3300
|67.7%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|38.5%
|-
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|2.9%
|55.5
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|44.5
Today's WTA Tokyo, Japan Women Singles 2023 Previews & Predictions
Daria Kasatkina vs. Marta Kostyuk Trends and Insights
- Kasatkina is coming off a defeat at the hands of No. 2-ranked Aryna Sabalenka, 1-6, 3-6, in the Round of 16 at the US Open.
- Kostyuk is coming off a 2-6, 3-6 defeat to No. 16-ranked Jelena Ostapenko in the Round of 32 at the Abierto Guadalajara.
- Through 58 matches over the past 12 months (across all court types), Kasatkina has played 20.2 games per match and won 54.0% of them.
- Through 32 matches over the past 12 months on hard courts, Kasatkina has played 19.6 games per match and won 51.1% of them.
- Kostyuk is averaging 21.7 games per match through her 42 matches played in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, winning 49.7% of those games.
- Kostyuk is averaging 22.0 games per match and 9.3 games per set through 34 matches on hard courts in the past year.
- Kostyuk has posted a 2-1 record versus Kasatkina. Their most recent match on June 17, 2021, at the Viking Classic Birmingham, was won by Kasatkina 6-2, 7-5.
- Kostyuk and Kasatkina have squared off in six total sets, with Kostyuk clinching four of them and Kasatkina two.
- Kostyuk has the upper hand in 56 total games against Kasatkina, winning 32 of them.
- In their three matches against each other, Kasatkina and Kostyuk are averaging 18.7 games and two sets.
