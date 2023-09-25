No. 264-ranked Daria Saville will meet No. 81 Yulia Putintseva in the WTA Ningbo, China Women Singles 2023 Round of 32 on Monday, September 25.

Putintseva is getting -140 odds to win versus Saville (+110).

Daria Saville vs. Yulia Putintseva Match Information

Tournament: The WTA Ningbo, China Women Singles 2023

The WTA Ningbo, China Women Singles 2023 Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Monday, September 25

Monday, September 25 Venue: Ningbo Tennis Center

Ningbo Tennis Center Location: Ningbo, China

Ningbo, China Court Surface: Hard

Daria Saville vs. Yulia Putintseva Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Yulia Putintseva has a 58.3% chance to win.

Daria Saville Yulia Putintseva +110 Odds to Win Match -140 +3300 Odds to Win Tournament +1600 47.6% Implied Prob. to Win Match 58.3% 2.9% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 5.9% 48 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 52

Monday's WTA Ningbo, China Women Singles 2023 Previews & Predictions

Daria Saville vs. Yulia Putintseva Trends and Insights

Saville last competed on September 20, 2023 in the Round of 16 of the WTA Guangzhou, China Women Singles 2023, and the match ended in a 0-6, 6-7 defeat by No. 27-ranked Magda Linette .

In her most recent match in the semifinals of the WTA Guangzhou, China Women Singles 2023, Putintseva was defeated 2-6, 3-6 against Linette.

Saville has played 15 matches over the past 12 months (across all court surfaces), and 21.5 games per match.

On hard courts, Saville has played five matches over the past 12 months, totaling 19.2 games per match while winning 49.0% of games.

In her 48 matches in the past year across all court types, Putintseva is averaging 22.4 games per match while winning 50.9% of those games.

Putintseva has played 30 matches on hard courts in the past year, and has averaged 22.4 games per match and 9.9 games per set while winning 51.5% of games.

Saville and Putintseva have matched up one time dating back to 2015, in the SYDNEY TENNIS CLASSIC Round of 32. Putintseva won that bout 6-1, 7-6.

In terms of sets, Putintseva has secured two against Saville (100.0%), while Saville has captured zero.

Putintseva has taken down Saville in 13 of 20 total games between them, good for a 65.0% win rate.

In their one match against each other, Saville and Putintseva are averaging 20.0 games and 2.0 sets.

