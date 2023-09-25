Diana Shnaider vs. Zhuoxuan Bai: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | WTA Ningbo, China Women Singles 2023
Diana Shnaider (No. 85 ranking) will meet Zhuoxuan Bai (No. 123) in the Round of 32 of the WTA Ningbo, China Women Singles 2023 on Monday, September 25.
Shnaider is the favorite (-130) in this match, compared to the underdog Bai, who is +100.
Diana Shnaider vs. Zhuoxuan Bai Match Information
- Tournament: The WTA Ningbo, China Women Singles 2023
- Round: Round of 32
- Date: Monday, September 25
- Venue: Ningbo Tennis Center
- Location: Ningbo, China
- Court Surface: Hard
Diana Shnaider vs. Zhuoxuan Bai Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Diana Shnaider has a 56.5% chance to win.
|Diana Shnaider
|Zhuoxuan Bai
|-130
|Odds to Win Match
|+100
|+2500
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+5000
|56.5%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|50.0%
|3.8%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|2.0%
|50.3
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|49.7
Diana Shnaider vs. Zhuoxuan Bai Trends and Insights
- In the Round of 16 of the WTA Guangzhou, China Women Singles 2023 on September 20, 2023 (her last match), Shnaider lost to Xiyu Wang 4-6, 5-7.
- Bai was victorious 7-5, 6-4 versus Elizabeth Mandlik in the qualifying round on Sunday.
- Shnaider has played 27 matches over the past year across all court types, and 21.5 games per match.
- On hard courts, Shnaider has played 14 matches over the past 12 months, totaling 22.4 games per match while winning 50.3% of games.
- Bai has played 13 matches in the past year across all court surfaces, averaging 21.4 games per match and winning 54.0% of those games.
- Bai has averaged 20.4 games per match and 10.2 games per set in five matches on hard courts in the past year, winning 52.0% of those games.
- Shnaider and Bai have not competed against each other since 2015.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.