Diana Shnaider (No. 85 ranking) will meet Zhuoxuan Bai (No. 123) in the Round of 32 of the WTA Ningbo, China Women Singles 2023 on Monday, September 25.

Shnaider is the favorite (-130) in this match, compared to the underdog Bai, who is +100.

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Diana Shnaider vs. Zhuoxuan Bai Match Information

Tournament: The WTA Ningbo, China Women Singles 2023

The WTA Ningbo, China Women Singles 2023 Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Monday, September 25

Monday, September 25 Venue: Ningbo Tennis Center

Ningbo Tennis Center Location: Ningbo, China

Ningbo, China Court Surface: Hard

Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Diana Shnaider vs. Zhuoxuan Bai Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Diana Shnaider has a 56.5% chance to win.

Diana Shnaider Zhuoxuan Bai -130 Odds to Win Match +100 +2500 Odds to Win Tournament +5000 56.5% Implied Prob. to Win Match 50.0% 3.8% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 2.0% 50.3 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 49.7

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Today's WTA Ningbo, China Women Singles 2023 Previews & Predictions

Diana Shnaider vs. Zhuoxuan Bai Trends and Insights

In the Round of 16 of the WTA Guangzhou, China Women Singles 2023 on September 20, 2023 (her last match), Shnaider lost to Xiyu Wang 4-6, 5-7.

Bai was victorious 7-5, 6-4 versus Elizabeth Mandlik in the qualifying round on Sunday.

Shnaider has played 27 matches over the past year across all court types, and 21.5 games per match.

On hard courts, Shnaider has played 14 matches over the past 12 months, totaling 22.4 games per match while winning 50.3% of games.

Bai has played 13 matches in the past year across all court surfaces, averaging 21.4 games per match and winning 54.0% of those games.

Bai has averaged 20.4 games per match and 10.2 games per set in five matches on hard courts in the past year, winning 52.0% of those games.

Shnaider and Bai have not competed against each other since 2015.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.