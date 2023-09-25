Clara Tauson (No. 76) will face Elina Avanesyan (No. 62) in the Round of 32 of the WTA Ningbo, China Women Singles 2023 on Monday, September 25.

In this Round of 32 matchup against Avanesyan (+135), Tauson is favored to win with -175 odds.

Elina Avanesyan vs. Clara Tauson Match Information

Tournament: The WTA Ningbo, China Women Singles 2023

The WTA Ningbo, China Women Singles 2023 Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Monday, September 25

Monday, September 25 Venue: Ningbo Tennis Center

Ningbo Tennis Center Location: Ningbo, China

Ningbo, China Court Surface: Hard

Elina Avanesyan vs. Clara Tauson Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Clara Tauson has a 63.6% chance to win.

Elina Avanesyan Clara Tauson +135 Odds to Win Match -175 +2800 Odds to Win Tournament +1600 42.6% Implied Prob. to Win Match 63.6% 3.4% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 5.9% 46.9 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 53.1

Monday's WTA Ningbo, China Women Singles 2023 Previews & Predictions

Elina Avanesyan vs. Clara Tauson Trends and Insights

Avanesyan lost 3-6, 7-5, 5-7 against Jelena Ostapenko in the Round of 64 of the US Open (her last match).

In the Round of 16 of the WTA Guangzhou, China Women Singles 2023 on September 20, 2023, Tauson fell short against Yulia Putintseva, losing 6-3, 6-7, 0-0 (retired).

In her 38 matches over the past year across all court surfaces, Avanesyan has played an average of 21.6 games.

Through 15 matches over the past 12 months on hard courts, Avanesyan has played 22.2 games per match and won 52.3% of them.

In the past year, Tauson has competed in 26 total matches (across all court surfaces), winning 53.4% of the games. She averages 20.0 games per match and 9.6 games per set.

On hard courts, Tauson has played 17 matches and averaged 18.4 games per match and 9.8 games per set.

In the only match between Avanesyan and Tauson dating back to 2015, in the French Open Round of 32, Avanesyan came out on top 3-6, 6-1, 7-5.

Avanesyan and Tauson have matched up in three sets against on another, with Avanesyan claiming two of them.

Avanesyan has taken 16 games (57.1% win rate) versus Tauson, who has claimed 12 games.

In one match between Avanesyan and Tauson, they have played 28.0 games and 3.0 sets per match on average.

