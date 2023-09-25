No. 149-ranked Harriet Dart will take on No. 19 Veronika Kudermetova in the WTA Tokyo, Japan Women Singles 2023 Round of 32 on Monday, September 25.

Kudermetova is getting -350 odds to win against Dart (+240).

Harriet Dart vs. Veronika Kudermetova Match Information

Tournament: The WTA Tokyo, Japan Women Singles 2023

The WTA Tokyo, Japan Women Singles 2023 Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Monday, September 25

Monday, September 25 Venue: Ariake Tennis Forest Park Ariake Colesseum

Ariake Tennis Forest Park Ariake Colesseum Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan Court Surface: Hard

Harriet Dart vs. Veronika Kudermetova Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Veronika Kudermetova has a 77.8% chance to win.

Harriet Dart Veronika Kudermetova +240 Odds to Win Match -350 - Odds to Win Tournament +1600 29.4% Implied Prob. to Win Match 77.8% - Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 5.9% 42.4 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 57.6

Today's WTA Tokyo, Japan Women Singles 2023 Previews & Predictions

Harriet Dart vs. Veronika Kudermetova Trends and Insights

Dart is looking to maintain momentum after a 6-0, 6-4 victory over Oksana Kalashnikova in Saturday's qualifying round.

In her most recent match in the Round of 16 of the Abierto Guadalajara, Kudermetova lost 2-6, 1-6 against Victoria Azarenka.

In her 37 matches over the past year across all court surfaces, Dart has played an average of 22.5 games.

On hard courts, Dart has played 23 matches over the past year, totaling 21.9 games per match while winning 50.8% of games.

In the past 12 months, Kudermetova has played 53 total matches (across all court surfaces), winning 51.3% of the games. She averages 21.0 games per match and 9.6 games per set.

Kudermetova is averaging 20.4 games per match and 9.4 games per set through 30 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months.

On September 29, 2021, Dart and Kudermetova played in the Chicago Fall Tennis Classic Round of 32. Kudermetova took home the win 6-3, 6-4.

In two head-to-head sets between Kudermetova and Dart, Kudermetova has yet to lose any of them.

Kudermetova has the upper hand in 19 total games against Dart, capturing 12 of them.

Kudermetova and Dart have matched up one time, and they have averaged 19 games and two sets per match.

