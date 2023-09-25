Lucia Bronzetti vs. Jil Teichmann: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | WTA Ningbo, China Women Singles 2023
Lucia Bronzetti (No. 60 ranking) will meet Jil Teichmann (No. 141) in the Round of 32 of the WTA Ningbo, China Women Singles 2023 on Monday, September 25.
In this Round of 32 match against Teichmann (+130), Bronzetti is the favorite with -165 odds.
Lucia Bronzetti vs. Jil Teichmann Match Information
- Tournament: The WTA Ningbo, China Women Singles 2023
- Round: Round of 32
- Date: Monday, September 25
- Venue: Ningbo Tennis Center
- Location: Ningbo, China
- Court Surface: Hard
Lucia Bronzetti vs. Jil Teichmann Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Lucia Bronzetti has a 62.3% chance to win.
|Lucia Bronzetti
|Jil Teichmann
|-165
|Odds to Win Match
|+130
|+1400
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+4000
|62.3%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|43.5%
|6.7%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|2.4%
|52.4
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|47.6
Lucia Bronzetti vs. Jil Teichmann Trends and Insights
- Bronzetti most recently competed on September 21, 2023 in the quarterfinals of the WTA Guangzhou, China Women Singles 2023, and the match ended in a 7-6, 4-6, 1-6 loss to No. 68-ranked Greet Minnen .
- Teichmann advanced past Arianne Hartono 6-3, 3-6, 7-5 in the qualifying round on Saturday.
- Bronzetti has played 32 matches over the past year (across all court types), and 21.2 games per match.
- In her 16 matches on hard courts over the past 12 months, Bronzetti has played an average of 22.0 games.
- In the past year, Teichmann has played 42 total matches (across all court surfaces), winning 48.5% of the games. She averages 22.5 games per match and 9.4 games per set.
- Teichmann has averaged 21.8 games per match and 9.5 games per set through 27 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months, winning 48.8% of those games.
- Bronzetti and Teichmann have not competed against each other since 2015.
