Lucia Bronzetti (No. 60 ranking) will meet Jil Teichmann (No. 141) in the Round of 32 of the WTA Ningbo, China Women Singles 2023 on Monday, September 25.

In this Round of 32 match against Teichmann (+130), Bronzetti is the favorite with -165 odds.

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Lucia Bronzetti vs. Jil Teichmann Match Information

Tournament: The WTA Ningbo, China Women Singles 2023

The WTA Ningbo, China Women Singles 2023 Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Monday, September 25

Monday, September 25 Venue: Ningbo Tennis Center

Ningbo Tennis Center Location: Ningbo, China

Ningbo, China Court Surface: Hard

Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Lucia Bronzetti vs. Jil Teichmann Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Lucia Bronzetti has a 62.3% chance to win.

Lucia Bronzetti Jil Teichmann -165 Odds to Win Match +130 +1400 Odds to Win Tournament +4000 62.3% Implied Prob. to Win Match 43.5% 6.7% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 2.4% 52.4 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 47.6

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Monday's WTA Ningbo, China Women Singles 2023 Previews & Predictions

Lucia Bronzetti vs. Jil Teichmann Trends and Insights

Bronzetti most recently competed on September 21, 2023 in the quarterfinals of the WTA Guangzhou, China Women Singles 2023, and the match ended in a 7-6, 4-6, 1-6 loss to No. 68-ranked Greet Minnen .

Teichmann advanced past Arianne Hartono 6-3, 3-6, 7-5 in the qualifying round on Saturday.

Bronzetti has played 32 matches over the past year (across all court types), and 21.2 games per match.

In her 16 matches on hard courts over the past 12 months, Bronzetti has played an average of 22.0 games.

In the past year, Teichmann has played 42 total matches (across all court surfaces), winning 48.5% of the games. She averages 22.5 games per match and 9.4 games per set.

Teichmann has averaged 21.8 games per match and 9.5 games per set through 27 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months, winning 48.8% of those games.

Bronzetti and Teichmann have not competed against each other since 2015.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.