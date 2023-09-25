In the WTA Tokyo, Japan Women Singles 2023 Round of 32 on Monday, No. 143-ranked Mai Hontama meets No. 92 Nao Hibino.

Against the underdog Hibino (-105), Hontama is the favorite (-120) to make it to the Round of 16.

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Mai Hontama vs. Nao Hibino Match Information

Tournament: The WTA Tokyo, Japan Women Singles 2023

The WTA Tokyo, Japan Women Singles 2023 Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Monday, September 25

Monday, September 25 Venue: Ariake Tennis Forest Park Ariake Colesseum

Ariake Tennis Forest Park Ariake Colesseum Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan Court Surface: Hard

Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Mai Hontama vs. Nao Hibino Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Mai Hontama has a 54.5% chance to win.

Mai Hontama Nao Hibino -120 Odds to Win Match -105 +10000 Odds to Win Tournament +6600 54.5% Implied Prob. to Win Match 51.2% 1.0% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 1.5% 51.1 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 48.9

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Monday's WTA Tokyo, Japan Women Singles 2023 Previews & Predictions

Mai Hontama vs. Nao Hibino Trends and Insights

By beating No. 448-ranked Sara Saito 6-2, 6-2 on Sunday, Hontama reached the Round of 32.

Hibino last played on September 12, 2023 in the Round of 32 of the WTA Osaka, Japan Women Singles 2023 and was defeated 3-6, 4-6 by No. 129-ranked Rebecca Marino.

Through 16 matches over the past year (across all court surfaces), Hontama has played 22.6 games per match and won 53.2% of them.

In her 10 matches on hard courts over the past 12 months, Hontama has played an average of 20.8 games.

Hibino is averaging 21.6 games per match in her 41 matches played in the past 12 months across all court types, winning 51.6% of those games.

On hard courts, Hibino has played 30 matches and averaged 22.1 games per match and 9.4 games per set.

Hontama and Hibino have not matched up against each other since 2015.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.