Mai Hontama vs. Nao Hibino: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | WTA Tokyo, Japan Women Singles 2023
In the WTA Tokyo, Japan Women Singles 2023 Round of 32 on Monday, No. 143-ranked Mai Hontama meets No. 92 Nao Hibino.
Against the underdog Hibino (-105), Hontama is the favorite (-120) to make it to the Round of 16.
Mai Hontama vs. Nao Hibino Match Information
- Tournament: The WTA Tokyo, Japan Women Singles 2023
- Round: Round of 32
- Date: Monday, September 25
- Venue: Ariake Tennis Forest Park Ariake Colesseum
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- Court Surface: Hard
Mai Hontama vs. Nao Hibino Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Mai Hontama has a 54.5% chance to win.
|Mai Hontama
|Nao Hibino
|-120
|Odds to Win Match
|-105
|+10000
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+6600
|54.5%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|51.2%
|1.0%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|1.5%
|51.1
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|48.9
Mai Hontama vs. Nao Hibino Trends and Insights
- By beating No. 448-ranked Sara Saito 6-2, 6-2 on Sunday, Hontama reached the Round of 32.
- Hibino last played on September 12, 2023 in the Round of 32 of the WTA Osaka, Japan Women Singles 2023 and was defeated 3-6, 4-6 by No. 129-ranked Rebecca Marino.
- Through 16 matches over the past year (across all court surfaces), Hontama has played 22.6 games per match and won 53.2% of them.
- In her 10 matches on hard courts over the past 12 months, Hontama has played an average of 20.8 games.
- Hibino is averaging 21.6 games per match in her 41 matches played in the past 12 months across all court types, winning 51.6% of those games.
- On hard courts, Hibino has played 30 matches and averaged 22.1 games per match and 9.4 games per set.
- Hontama and Hibino have not matched up against each other since 2015.
