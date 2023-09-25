Nadia Podoroska vs. Xiyu Wang: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | WTA Ningbo, China Women Singles 2023
On Monday, Xiyu Wang (No. 58 in the world) takes on Nadia Podoroska (No. 87) in the Round of 32 of the WTA Ningbo, China Women Singles 2023.
In this Round of 32 matchup, Wang is the favorite (-400) versus Podoroska (+290) .
Nadia Podoroska vs. Xiyu Wang Match Information
- Tournament: The WTA Ningbo, China Women Singles 2023
- Round: Round of 32
- Date: Monday, September 25
- Venue: Ningbo Tennis Center
- Location: Ningbo, China
- Court Surface: Hard
Nadia Podoroska vs. Xiyu Wang Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Xiyu Wang has an 80.0% chance to win.
|Nadia Podoroska
|Xiyu Wang
|+290
|Odds to Win Match
|-400
|+5000
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+650
|25.6%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|80.0%
|2.0%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|13.3%
|38.9
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|61.1
Nadia Podoroska vs. Xiyu Wang Trends and Insights
- Podoroska last competed on September 19, 2023 in the Round of 32 of the WTA Guangzhou, China Women Singles 2023, and the match finished in a 3-6, 3-6 defeat by No. 88-ranked Wang .
- On September 23, 2023, Wang won her most recent match, 6-0, 6-2, over Magda Linette in the finals of the WTA Guangzhou, China Women Singles 2023.
- Podoroska has played 27 matches over the past year across all court types, and 20.4 games per match.
- In her 10 matches on hard courts over the past 12 months, Podoroska has played an average of 19.2 games.
- Wang has averaged 23.2 games per match in her 50 matches played in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, while winning 51.5% of the games.
- Wang has averaged 23.1 games per match and 9.7 games per set in 32 matches on hard courts in the past year, winning 51.6% of those games.
- On September 19, 2023, Podoroska and Wang played in the WTA Guangzhou, China Women Singles 2023 Round of 32. Wang secured the win 6-3, 6-3.
- In two total sets against one another, Wang has taken two, while Podoroska has claimed zero.
- Wang and Podoroska have squared off in 18 total games, with Wang winning 12 and Podoroska capturing six.
- In their one match against each other, Podoroska and Wang are averaging 18 games and two sets.
