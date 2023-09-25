Natsumi Kawaguchi vs. Despina Papamichail: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | WTA Tokyo, Japan Women Singles 2023
In the Round of 32 of the WTA Tokyo, Japan Women Singles 2023 on Monday, Despina Papamichail (ranked No. 220) takes on Natsumi Kawaguchi (No. 388).
Papamichail is the favorite (-250) in this match, compared to the underdog Kawaguchi, who is +185.
Natsumi Kawaguchi vs. Despina Papamichail Match Information
- Tournament: The WTA Tokyo, Japan Women Singles 2023
- Round: Round of 32
- Date: Monday, September 25
- Venue: Ariake Tennis Forest Park Ariake Colesseum
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- Court Surface: Hard
Natsumi Kawaguchi vs. Despina Papamichail Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Despina Papamichail has a 71.4% chance to win.
|Natsumi Kawaguchi
|Despina Papamichail
|+185
|Odds to Win Match
|-250
|+20000
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+15000
|35.1%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|71.4%
|0.5%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|0.7%
|43.9
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|56.1
Natsumi Kawaguchi vs. Despina Papamichail Trends and Insights
- In the qualifying round on Saturday, Kawaguchi took down No. 177-ranked Himeno Sakatsume, 7-6, 6-4.
- Papamichail won 6-4, 6-3 against Ellen Perez in the qualifying round on Saturday.
- Through three matches over the past year (across all court surfaces), Kawaguchi has played 20.0 games per match and won 51.7% of them.
- In her three matches on hard courts over the past year, Kawaguchi has played an average of 20.0 games.
- In the past 12 months, Papamichail has competed in 28 total matches (across all court types), winning 50.4% of the games. She averages 20.6 games per match and 9.2 games per set.
- Papamichail is averaging 21.1 games per match and 9.1 games per set through 19 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months.
- Dating back to 2015, Kawaguchi and Papamichail have not matched up on the court.
