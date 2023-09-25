In the Round of 32 of the WTA Tokyo, Japan Women Singles 2023 on Monday, Despina Papamichail (ranked No. 220) takes on Natsumi Kawaguchi (No. 388).

Papamichail is the favorite (-250) in this match, compared to the underdog Kawaguchi, who is +185.

Natsumi Kawaguchi vs. Despina Papamichail Match Information

Tournament: The WTA Tokyo, Japan Women Singles 2023

The WTA Tokyo, Japan Women Singles 2023 Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Monday, September 25

Monday, September 25 Venue: Ariake Tennis Forest Park Ariake Colesseum

Ariake Tennis Forest Park Ariake Colesseum Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan Court Surface: Hard

Natsumi Kawaguchi vs. Despina Papamichail Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Despina Papamichail has a 71.4% chance to win.

Natsumi Kawaguchi Despina Papamichail +185 Odds to Win Match -250 +20000 Odds to Win Tournament +15000 35.1% Implied Prob. to Win Match 71.4% 0.5% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.7% 43.9 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 56.1

Today's WTA Tokyo, Japan Women Singles 2023 Previews & Predictions

Natsumi Kawaguchi vs. Despina Papamichail Trends and Insights

In the qualifying round on Saturday, Kawaguchi took down No. 177-ranked Himeno Sakatsume, 7-6, 6-4.

Papamichail won 6-4, 6-3 against Ellen Perez in the qualifying round on Saturday.

Through three matches over the past year (across all court surfaces), Kawaguchi has played 20.0 games per match and won 51.7% of them.

In her three matches on hard courts over the past year, Kawaguchi has played an average of 20.0 games.

In the past 12 months, Papamichail has competed in 28 total matches (across all court types), winning 50.4% of the games. She averages 20.6 games per match and 9.2 games per set.

Papamichail is averaging 21.1 games per match and 9.1 games per set through 19 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months.

Dating back to 2015, Kawaguchi and Papamichail have not matched up on the court.

