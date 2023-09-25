Diane Parry (No. 99) will take on Ons Jabeur (No. 7) in the Round of 32 of the WTA Ningbo, China Women Singles 2023 on Monday, September 25.

With -900 odds, Jabeur is favored over Parry (+525) for this matchup.

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Ons Jabeur vs. Diane Parry Match Information

Tournament: The WTA Ningbo, China Women Singles 2023

The WTA Ningbo, China Women Singles 2023 Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Monday, September 25

Monday, September 25 Venue: Ningbo Tennis Center

Ningbo Tennis Center Location: Ningbo, China

Ningbo, China Court Surface: Hard

Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Ons Jabeur vs. Diane Parry Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Ons Jabeur has a 90.0% chance to win.

Ons Jabeur Diane Parry -900 Odds to Win Match +525 +450 Odds to Win Tournament +5000 90.0% Implied Prob. to Win Match 16.0% 18.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 2.0% 65.4 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 34.6

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Today's WTA Ningbo, China Women Singles 2023 Previews & Predictions

Ons Jabeur vs. Diane Parry Trends and Insights

In her previous tournament, the Abierto Guadalajara, Jabeur was beaten by No. 54-ranked Martina Trevisan, 7-6, 5-7, 3-6, in the Round of 16.

In her last match on September 18, 2023, Parry lost 2-6, 2-6 versus Greet Minnen in the Round of 32 of the WTA Guangzhou, China Women Singles 2023.

Jabeur has played 42 matches over the past year across all court types, and 21.7 games per match.

On hard courts, Jabeur has played 18 matches over the past 12 months, totaling 23.8 games per match while winning 50.6% of games.

Parry is averaging 20.9 games per match through her 31 matches played in the past year across all court surfaces, winning 45.8% of those games.

On hard courts, Parry has played 19 matches and averaged 18.6 games per match and 9.1 games per set.

Jabeur and Parry have matched up once dating back to 2015, in the Wimbledon Round of 32. Jabeur was victorious in that match 6-2, 6-3.

In two head-to-head sets between Jabeur and Parry, Jabeur has yet to lose any of them.

Jabeur has the upper hand in 17 total games against Parry, winning 12 of them.

Jabeur and Parry have squared off one time, averaging 17 games and two sets per match.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.