At +8000 as of September 25, the New England Patriots aren't among the favorites to win the Super Bowl this season.

Patriots Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC East: +1400

+1400 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +8000

New England Betting Insights

New England went 7-8-1 ATS last season.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total eight times in Patriots games.

New England ranked 26th in total offense (314.6 yards per game) and eighth in total defense (322 yards allowed per game) last season.

Last year the Patriots were 4-4 at home and 4-5 on the road.

As underdogs, New England picked up only one win (1-7) versus its 7-1 record as the favored team.

The Patriots were 6-6 in the AFC, including 3-3 in the AFC East.

Patriots Impact Players

On the ground, Rhamondre Stevenson had five touchdowns and 1,040 yards (61.2 per game) last year.

Stevenson also had 69 receptions for 421 yards and one TD.

In 14 games, Mac Jones passed for 2,997 yards (214.1 per game), with 14 touchdowns and 11 interceptions, and a completion percentage of 65.2%.

On the ground, Jones scored one touchdown and accumulated 102 yards.

On defense last year, Matthew Judon helped lead the way with 60 tackles, 14.0 TFL, 15.5 sacks, and three passes defended in 16 games.

Patriots Player Futures

2023-24 Patriots NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Eagles L 25-20 +700 2 September 17 Dolphins L 24-17 +1000 3 September 24 @ Jets W 15-10 +15000 4 October 1 @ Cowboys - +1000 5 October 8 Saints - +3500 6 October 15 @ Raiders - +15000 7 October 22 Bills - +1000 8 October 29 @ Dolphins - +1000 9 November 5 Commanders - +12500 10 November 12 Colts - +12500 BYE - - - - 12 November 26 @ Giants - +12500 13 December 3 Chargers - +2500 14 December 7 @ Steelers - +3500 15 December 18 Chiefs - +600 16 December 24 @ Broncos - +20000 17 December 31 @ Bills - +1000 18 January 7 Jets - +15000

