In the WTA Tokyo, Japan Women Singles 2023 Round of 32 on Monday, No. 49-ranked Petra Martic meets No. 331 Misaki Doi.

Compared to the underdog Doi (+475), Martic is favored (-750) to make it to the Round of 16.

Petra Martic vs. Misaki Doi Match Information

Tournament: The WTA Tokyo, Japan Women Singles 2023

The WTA Tokyo, Japan Women Singles 2023 Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Monday, September 25

Monday, September 25 Venue: Ariake Tennis Forest Park Ariake Colesseum

Ariake Tennis Forest Park Ariake Colesseum Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan Court Surface: Hard

Petra Martic vs. Misaki Doi Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Petra Martic has an 88.2% chance to win.

Petra Martic Misaki Doi -750 Odds to Win Match +475 +4000 Odds to Win Tournament +12500 88.2% Implied Prob. to Win Match 17.4% 2.4% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.8% 61.3 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 38.7

Today's WTA Tokyo, Japan Women Singles 2023 Previews & Predictions

Petra Martic vs. Misaki Doi Trends and Insights

In the Round of 64 of the US Open on August 31, 2023 (her last match), Martic was dropped by Marie Bouzkova 1-6, 2-6.

Doi made it past Ashlyn Krueger - (retired) on Saturday, making the Round of 32.

Martic has played 22.3 games per match in her 40 matches over the past year (across all court types).

On hard courts, Martic has played 22 matches over the past year, totaling 22.0 games per match while winning 50.5% of games.

Doi has played six matches in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, averaging 17.3 games per match and winning 51.0% of those games.

Doi is averaging 17.3 games per match and 9.5 games per set through six matches on hard courts in the past 12 months.

On September 29, 2020, Martic and Doi matched up in the French Open Round of 128. Martic took home the victory 7-6, 7-5.

Martic has taken two sets against Doi (good for a 100.0% win rate), compared to Doi's zero.

Martic has captured 14 games (56.0% win rate) against Doi, who has claimed 11 games.

Martic and Doi have faced off one time, averaging 25 games and two sets per match.

