Petra Martic vs. Misaki Doi: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | WTA Tokyo, Japan Women Singles 2023
In the WTA Tokyo, Japan Women Singles 2023 Round of 32 on Monday, No. 49-ranked Petra Martic meets No. 331 Misaki Doi.
Compared to the underdog Doi (+475), Martic is favored (-750) to make it to the Round of 16.
Petra Martic vs. Misaki Doi Match Information
- Tournament: The WTA Tokyo, Japan Women Singles 2023
- Round: Round of 32
- Date: Monday, September 25
- Venue: Ariake Tennis Forest Park Ariake Colesseum
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- Court Surface: Hard
Petra Martic vs. Misaki Doi Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Petra Martic has an 88.2% chance to win.
|Petra Martic
|Misaki Doi
|-750
|Odds to Win Match
|+475
|+4000
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+12500
|88.2%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|17.4%
|2.4%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|0.8%
|61.3
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|38.7
Petra Martic vs. Misaki Doi Trends and Insights
- In the Round of 64 of the US Open on August 31, 2023 (her last match), Martic was dropped by Marie Bouzkova 1-6, 2-6.
- Doi made it past Ashlyn Krueger - (retired) on Saturday, making the Round of 32.
- Martic has played 22.3 games per match in her 40 matches over the past year (across all court types).
- On hard courts, Martic has played 22 matches over the past year, totaling 22.0 games per match while winning 50.5% of games.
- Doi has played six matches in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, averaging 17.3 games per match and winning 51.0% of those games.
- Doi is averaging 17.3 games per match and 9.5 games per set through six matches on hard courts in the past 12 months.
- On September 29, 2020, Martic and Doi matched up in the French Open Round of 128. Martic took home the victory 7-6, 7-5.
- Martic has taken two sets against Doi (good for a 100.0% win rate), compared to Doi's zero.
- Martic has captured 14 games (56.0% win rate) against Doi, who has claimed 11 games.
- Martic and Doi have faced off one time, averaging 25 games and two sets per match.
