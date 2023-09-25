On Monday, Rebeka Masarova (No. 64 in the world) takes on Linda Fruhvirtova (No. 117) in the Round of 32 of the WTA Ningbo, China Women Singles 2023.

Masarova is the favorite (-275) in this match, compared to the underdog Fruhvirtova, who is +210.

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Rebeka Masarova vs. Linda Fruhvirtova Match Information

Tournament: The WTA Ningbo, China Women Singles 2023

The WTA Ningbo, China Women Singles 2023 Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Monday, September 25

Monday, September 25 Venue: Ningbo Tennis Center

Ningbo Tennis Center Location: Ningbo, China

Ningbo, China Court Surface: Hard

Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Rebeka Masarova vs. Linda Fruhvirtova Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Rebeka Masarova has a 73.3% chance to win.

Rebeka Masarova Linda Fruhvirtova -275 Odds to Win Match +210 +1400 Odds to Win Tournament +3300 73.3% Implied Prob. to Win Match 32.3% 6.7% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 2.9% 59.2 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 40.8

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Monday's WTA Ningbo, China Women Singles 2023 Previews & Predictions

Rebeka Masarova vs. Linda Fruhvirtova Trends and Insights

Masarova lost 5-7, 6-7 versus Magda Linette in the quarterfinals of the WTA Guangzhou, China Women Singles 2023 (her most recent match).

In her last match on September 18, 2023, Fruhvirtova came up short 2-6, 6-7 versus Clara Tauson in the Round of 32 of the WTA Guangzhou, China Women Singles 2023.

In her 43 matches over the past 12 months across all court surfaces, Masarova has played an average of 21.9 games.

Masarova has played 31 matches on hard courts over the past 12 months, and 22.0 games per match.

In her 37 matches in the past 12 months across all court types, Fruhvirtova is averaging 21.3 games per match and winning 46.0% of those games.

Fruhvirtova has played 24 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months, and has averaged 21.5 games per match and 8.9 games per set while winning 46.2% of games.

Masarova and Fruhvirtova have matched up one time dating back to 2015, in the WTA Monastir, Tunisia Women Singles 2022 qualifying round. Fruhvirtova claimed victory in that matchup 5-7, 6-1, 7-6.

Fruhvirtova and Masarova have matched up in three total sets, with Fruhvirtova claiming two of them and Masarova one.

Fruhvirtova has the edge in 32 total games against Masarova, claiming 18 of them.

Fruhvirtova and Masarova have played one time, and they have averaged 32.0 games and 3.0 sets per match.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.