Rebeka Masarova vs. Linda Fruhvirtova: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | WTA Ningbo, China Women Singles 2023
On Monday, Rebeka Masarova (No. 64 in the world) takes on Linda Fruhvirtova (No. 117) in the Round of 32 of the WTA Ningbo, China Women Singles 2023.
Masarova is the favorite (-275) in this match, compared to the underdog Fruhvirtova, who is +210.
Rebeka Masarova vs. Linda Fruhvirtova Match Information
- Tournament: The WTA Ningbo, China Women Singles 2023
- Round: Round of 32
- Date: Monday, September 25
- Venue: Ningbo Tennis Center
- Location: Ningbo, China
- Court Surface: Hard
Rebeka Masarova vs. Linda Fruhvirtova Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Rebeka Masarova has a 73.3% chance to win.
|Rebeka Masarova
|Linda Fruhvirtova
|-275
|Odds to Win Match
|+210
|+1400
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+3300
|73.3%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|32.3%
|6.7%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|2.9%
|59.2
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|40.8
Rebeka Masarova vs. Linda Fruhvirtova Trends and Insights
- Masarova lost 5-7, 6-7 versus Magda Linette in the quarterfinals of the WTA Guangzhou, China Women Singles 2023 (her most recent match).
- In her last match on September 18, 2023, Fruhvirtova came up short 2-6, 6-7 versus Clara Tauson in the Round of 32 of the WTA Guangzhou, China Women Singles 2023.
- In her 43 matches over the past 12 months across all court surfaces, Masarova has played an average of 21.9 games.
- Masarova has played 31 matches on hard courts over the past 12 months, and 22.0 games per match.
- In her 37 matches in the past 12 months across all court types, Fruhvirtova is averaging 21.3 games per match and winning 46.0% of those games.
- Fruhvirtova has played 24 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months, and has averaged 21.5 games per match and 8.9 games per set while winning 46.2% of games.
- Masarova and Fruhvirtova have matched up one time dating back to 2015, in the WTA Monastir, Tunisia Women Singles 2022 qualifying round. Fruhvirtova claimed victory in that matchup 5-7, 6-1, 7-6.
- Fruhvirtova and Masarova have matched up in three total sets, with Fruhvirtova claiming two of them and Masarova one.
- Fruhvirtova has the edge in 32 total games against Masarova, claiming 18 of them.
- Fruhvirtova and Masarova have played one time, and they have averaged 32.0 games and 3.0 sets per match.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
