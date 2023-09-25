Sorana Cirstea vs. Claire Liu: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | WTA Ningbo, China Women Singles 2023
On Monday, Sorana Cirstea (No. 26 in the world) meets Claire Liu (No. 83) in the Round of 32 of the WTA Ningbo, China Women Singles 2023.
In this Round of 32 matchup, Cirstea is favored (-375) against Liu (+275) .
Sorana Cirstea vs. Claire Liu Match Information
- Tournament: The WTA Ningbo, China Women Singles 2023
- Round: Round of 32
- Date: Monday, September 25
- Venue: Ningbo Tennis Center
- Location: Ningbo, China
- Court Surface: Hard
Sorana Cirstea vs. Claire Liu Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Sorana Cirstea has a 78.9% chance to win.
|Sorana Cirstea
|Claire Liu
|-375
|Odds to Win Match
|+275
|+1000
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+4000
|78.9%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|26.7%
|9.1%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|2.4%
|60.4
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|39.6
Sorana Cirstea vs. Claire Liu Trends and Insights
- Cirstea last played on September 5, 2023 in the quarterfinals of the US Open, and the match ended in a 0-6, 3-6 loss to No. 10-ranked Karolina Muchova .
- Liu is coming off a 1-6, 3-6 defeat to No. 83-ranked Diana Shnaider in the Round of 32 at the WTA Guangzhou, China Women Singles 2023.
- Cirstea has played 42 matches over the past 12 months across all court surfaces, and 22.6 games per match.
- Cirstea has played 21.4 games per match in her 30 matches on hard courts over the past year.
- Liu is averaging 21.5 games per match in her 39 matches played in the past year across all court surfaces, winning 47.5% of those games.
- On hard courts, Liu has played 26 matches and averaged 20.7 games per match and 9.6 games per set.
- Dating back to 2015, Cirstea and Liu have not met on the court.
