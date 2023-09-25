Tatjana Maria (No. 48 ranking) will face Liudmila Samsonova (No. 17) in the Round of 32 of the WTA Tokyo, Japan Women Singles 2023 on Monday, September 25.

Samsonova is favored (-350) in this matchup, compared to the underdog Maria, who is +240.

Tatjana Maria vs. Liudmila Samsonova Match Information

Tournament: The WTA Tokyo, Japan Women Singles 2023

The WTA Tokyo, Japan Women Singles 2023 Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Monday, September 25

Monday, September 25 Venue: Ariake Tennis Forest Park Ariake Colesseum

Ariake Tennis Forest Park Ariake Colesseum Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan Court Surface: Hard

Tatjana Maria vs. Liudmila Samsonova Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Liudmila Samsonova has a 77.8% chance to win.

Tatjana Maria Liudmila Samsonova +240 Odds to Win Match -350 29.4% Implied Prob. to Win Match 77.8% 42.1 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 57.9

Tatjana Maria vs. Liudmila Samsonova Trends and Insights

Maria last played on September 21, 2023 in the quarterfinals of the WTA Guangzhou, China Women Singles 2023, and the match finished in a 4-6, 7-6, 0-6 loss to No. 81-ranked Yulia Putintseva .

In her most recent match on September 2, 2023, Samsonova was defeated 7-5, 2-6, 2-6 against Madison Keys in the Round of 32 of the US Open.

Maria has played 45 matches over the past 12 months across all court surfaces, and 20.7 games per match.

On hard courts, Maria has played 26 matches over the past year, totaling 19.5 games per match while winning 52.4% of games.

In the past 12 months, Samsonova has played 50 total matches (across all court surfaces), winning 52.9% of the games. She averages 21.9 games per match and 9.5 games per set.

Through 34 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months, Samsonova has averaged 21.8 games per match and 9.3 games per set, winning 52.7% of those games.

This is the first time that Maria and Samsonova have gone head-to-head in the last five years.

