Valeria Savinykh vs. Varvara Gracheva: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | WTA Ningbo, China Women Singles 2023
On Monday, Valeria Savinykh (No. 164 in the world) takes on Varvara Gracheva (No. 48) in the Round of 32 of the WTA Ningbo, China Women Singles 2023.
In the Round of 32, Gracheva is the favorite against Savinykh, with -225 odds compared to the underdog's +170.
Valeria Savinykh vs. Varvara Gracheva Match Information
- Tournament: The WTA Ningbo, China Women Singles 2023
- Round: Round of 32
- Date: Monday, September 25
- Venue: Ningbo Tennis Center
- Location: Ningbo, China
- Court Surface: Hard
Valeria Savinykh vs. Varvara Gracheva Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Varvara Gracheva has a 69.2% chance to win.
|Valeria Savinykh
|Varvara Gracheva
|+170
|Odds to Win Match
|-225
|+5000
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+2200
|37.0%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|69.2%
|2.0%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|4.3%
|45
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|55
Valeria Savinykh vs. Varvara Gracheva Trends and Insights
- In the qualifying round on Saturday, Savinykh beat Rebecca Marino 3-6, 7-5, 7-5.
- In the US Open (her most recent tournament), Gracheva was defeated in the Round of 128 by No. 132-ranked Taylor Townsend, 4-6, 2-6.
- Savinykh has played 20.6 games per match in her 16 matches over the past year (across all court types).
- On hard courts, Savinykh has played 15 matches over the past year, totaling 20.9 games per match while winning 52.2% of games.
- In her 57 matches in the past year across all court types, Gracheva is averaging 21.6 games per match and winning 50.9% of those games.
- On hard courts, Gracheva has played 42 matches and averaged 21.2 games per match and 9.4 games per set.
- This is the first time that Savinykh and Gracheva have played in the last five years.
