On Monday, Valeria Savinykh (No. 164 in the world) takes on Varvara Gracheva (No. 48) in the Round of 32 of the WTA Ningbo, China Women Singles 2023.

In the Round of 32, Gracheva is the favorite against Savinykh, with -225 odds compared to the underdog's +170.

Valeria Savinykh vs. Varvara Gracheva Match Information

Tournament: The WTA Ningbo, China Women Singles 2023

The WTA Ningbo, China Women Singles 2023 Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Monday, September 25

Monday, September 25 Venue: Ningbo Tennis Center

Ningbo Tennis Center Location: Ningbo, China

Ningbo, China Court Surface: Hard

Valeria Savinykh vs. Varvara Gracheva Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Varvara Gracheva has a 69.2% chance to win.

Valeria Savinykh Varvara Gracheva +170 Odds to Win Match -225 +5000 Odds to Win Tournament +2200 37.0% Implied Prob. to Win Match 69.2% 2.0% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 4.3% 45 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 55

Today's WTA Ningbo, China Women Singles 2023 Previews & Predictions

Valeria Savinykh vs. Varvara Gracheva Trends and Insights

In the qualifying round on Saturday, Savinykh beat Rebecca Marino 3-6, 7-5, 7-5.

In the US Open (her most recent tournament), Gracheva was defeated in the Round of 128 by No. 132-ranked Taylor Townsend, 4-6, 2-6.

Savinykh has played 20.6 games per match in her 16 matches over the past year (across all court types).

On hard courts, Savinykh has played 15 matches over the past year, totaling 20.9 games per match while winning 52.2% of games.

In her 57 matches in the past year across all court types, Gracheva is averaging 21.6 games per match and winning 50.9% of those games.

On hard courts, Gracheva has played 42 matches and averaged 21.2 games per match and 9.4 games per set.

This is the first time that Savinykh and Gracheva have played in the last five years.

