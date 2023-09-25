In the Round of 32 of the WTA Ningbo, China Women Singles 2023 on Monday, Katie Boulter (ranked No. 50) takes on Vera Zvonareva.

In this Round of 32 matchup versus Zvonareva (+170), Boulter is the favorite with -225 odds.

Vera Zvonareva vs. Katie Boulter Match Information

Tournament: The WTA Ningbo, China Women Singles 2023

The WTA Ningbo, China Women Singles 2023 Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Monday, September 25

Monday, September 25 Venue: Ningbo Tennis Center

Ningbo Tennis Center Location: Ningbo, China

Ningbo, China Court Surface: Hard

Vera Zvonareva vs. Katie Boulter Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Katie Boulter has a 69.2% chance to win.

Vera Zvonareva Katie Boulter +170 Odds to Win Match -225 +3300 Odds to Win Tournament +1600 37.0% Implied Prob. to Win Match 69.2% 2.9% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 5.9% 42.2 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 57.8

Monday's WTA Ningbo, China Women Singles 2023 Previews & Predictions

Vera Zvonareva vs. Katie Boulter Trends and Insights

Zvonareva is coming off a defeat to No. 85-ranked Yanina Wickmayer, 4-6, 4-6, in the Round of 128 at the US Open.

Boulter last played on September 2, 2023 in the Round of 32 of the US Open and was taken down 4-6, 3-6 by No. 59-ranked Peyton Stearns.

In her 14 matches over the past 12 months across all court surfaces, Zvonareva has played an average of 20.6 games.

In her eight matches on hard courts over the past 12 months, Zvonareva has played an average of 18.4 games.

In the past year, Boulter has played 33 total matches (across all court surfaces), winning 53.2% of the games. She averages 22.1 games per match and 10.1 games per set.

Boulter has averaged 22.3 games per match and 10.4 games per set in 21 matches on hard courts in the past year, winning 52.5% of those games.

Zvonareva and Boulter have not matched up against each other since 2015.

