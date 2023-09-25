In the Round of 32 of the WTA Ningbo, China Women Singles 2023 on Monday, Viktoria Kuzmova (ranked No. 128) meets Anna Blinkova (No. 40).

Blinkova is getting -115 odds to clinch a spot in the Round of 16 against Kuzmova (-110).

Viktoria Kuzmova vs. Anna Blinkova Match Information

Tournament: The WTA Ningbo, China Women Singles 2023

The WTA Ningbo, China Women Singles 2023 Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Monday, September 25

Monday, September 25 Venue: Ningbo Tennis Center

Ningbo Tennis Center Location: Ningbo, China

Ningbo, China Court Surface: Hard

Viktoria Kuzmova vs. Anna Blinkova Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Anna Blinkova has a 53.5% chance to win.

Viktoria Kuzmova Anna Blinkova -110 Odds to Win Match -115 +3300 Odds to Win Tournament +2200 52.4% Implied Prob. to Win Match 53.5% 2.9% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 4.3% 49.4 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 50.6

Monday's WTA Ningbo, China Women Singles 2023 Previews & Predictions

Viktoria Kuzmova vs. Anna Blinkova Trends and Insights

In the qualifying round on Saturday, Kuzmova defeated Xiaodi You 6-4, 6-2.

In her most recent match on August 29, 2023, Blinkova was defeated 3-6, 4-6 against Jodie Anna Burrage in the Round of 128 of the US Open.

Kuzmova has played 44 matches over the past 12 months (across all court surfaces), and 22.2 games per match.

On hard courts, Kuzmova has played 31 matches over the past year, totaling 22.8 games per match while winning 50.1% of games.

Blinkova has averaged 21.4 games per match in her 54 matches played in the past year across all court surfaces, while winning 51.6% of the games.

Through 33 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months, Blinkova has averaged 21.2 games per match and 9.6 games per set, winning 51.6% of those games.

Dating back to 2015, Kuzmova and Blinkova have not matched up on the court.

