Monday's game features the New York Yankees (78-77) and the Arizona Diamondbacks (82-73) facing off at Yankee Stadium in what is expected to be a competitive matchup, with a projected 5-4 win for the Yankees according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 1:05 PM ET on September 25.

The Diamondbacks will call on Merrill Kelly (12-7) versus the Yankees and Clarke Schmidt (9-9).

Yankees vs. Diamondbacks Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, September 25, 2023 at 1:05 PM ET

Monday, September 25, 2023 at 1:05 PM ET Where: Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York

Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Yankees vs. Diamondbacks Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Yankees 5, Diamondbacks 4.

Total Prediction for Yankees vs. Diamondbacks

Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

Yankees Performance Insights

In four games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Yankees have posted a mark of 1-3.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, New York and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total four times.

The past 10 Yankees matchups have not had a runline set by bookmakers.

The Yankees have been chosen as underdogs in 56 games this year and have walked away with the win 24 times (42.9%) in those games.

New York has a mark of 17-21 in contests where bookmakers favor it by +105 or worse on the moneyline.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Yankees have a 48.8% chance of pulling out a win.

The offense for New York is No. 26 in MLB action scoring 4.2 runs per game (647 total runs).

The Yankees have pitched to a 3.97 ERA this season, which ranks eighth in baseball.

Yankees Schedule