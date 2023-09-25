Christian Walker and the Arizona Diamondbacks take the field on Monday at Yankee Stadium against Clarke Schmidt, who is starting for the New York Yankees. First pitch is at 1:05 PM ET.

The favored Diamondbacks have -125 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Yankees, who are listed at +105. The total is 7.5 runs for this matchup (with -110 odds to go over and -110 odds on the under).

Yankees vs. Diamondbacks Odds & Info

Date: Monday, September 25, 2023

Monday, September 25, 2023 Time: 1:05 PM ET

1:05 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Diamondbacks -125 +105 7.5 -110 -110 - - -

Yankees Recent Betting Performance

In four games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Yankees have posted a mark of 1-3.

In their previous 10 games with a total, the Yankees and their opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on four occasions.

Oddsmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Yankees' past 10 games.

Yankees Betting Records & Stats

The Yankees have been underdogs in 56 games this season and have come away with the win 24 times (42.9%) in those contests.

New York is 17-21 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +105 or more on the moneyline.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Yankees have a 48.8% chance of pulling out a win.

Games involving New York have gone over the total set by bookmakers in 69 of 154 chances this season.

The Yankees are 6-6-0 against the spread in their 12 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

Yankees Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 41-39 37-38 29-25 49-52 63-64 15-13

