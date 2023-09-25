Christian Walker and the Arizona Diamondbacks take the field on Monday at Yankee Stadium against Clarke Schmidt, who is starting for the New York Yankees. First pitch is at 1:05 PM ET.

Yankees vs. Diamondbacks Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, September 25, 2023

Time: 1:05 PM ET

TV Channel: MLB Network

Location: The Bronx, New York

Venue: Yankee Stadium

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Discover More About This Game

Yankees Batting & Pitching Performance

The Yankees' 213 home runs rank eighth in Major League Baseball.

New York is 21st in MLB with a slugging percentage of .398 this season.

The Yankees have a team batting average of just .226 this season, which ranks 29th among MLB teams.

New York is among the lowest scoring teams in baseball, ranking 26th with just 647 total runs (4.2 per game) this season.

The Yankees are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking 26th with an OBP of .303.

The Yankees rank 17th with an average of 8.8 strikeouts per game.

New York strikes out nine batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 10th-best in MLB.

New York has pitched to a 3.97 ERA this season, which ranks eighth in baseball.

The Yankees have a combined 1.232 WHIP as a pitching staff, sixth-lowest in MLB.

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher

Schmidt (9-9) will take the mound for the Yankees, his 31st start of the season.

The right-hander gave up four earned runs in five innings pitched on Tuesday in his last outing, a matchup with the Toronto Blue Jays.

He has earned a quality start five times in 30 starts this season.

Schmidt has pitched five or more innings in three straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has finished five appearances without allowing an earned run in 31 chances this season.

Yankees Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Yankees Starter Opponent Starter 9/19/2023 Blue Jays L 7-1 Home Clarke Schmidt Yusei Kikuchi 9/20/2023 Blue Jays L 6-1 Home Michael King Kevin Gausman 9/21/2023 Blue Jays W 5-3 Home Gerrit Cole José Berríos 9/22/2023 Diamondbacks W 7-1 Home Luke Weaver Brandon Pfaadt 9/24/2023 Diamondbacks L 7-1 Home Carlos Rodón Zac Gallen 9/25/2023 Diamondbacks - Home Clarke Schmidt Merrill Kelly 9/26/2023 Blue Jays - Away Michael King Kevin Gausman 9/27/2023 Blue Jays - Away Gerrit Cole José Berríos 9/28/2023 Blue Jays - Away Luke Weaver Chris Bassitt 9/29/2023 Royals - Away Carlos Rodón Jordan Lyles 9/30/2023 Royals - Away Clarke Schmidt -

